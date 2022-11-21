Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Young Hearts - BUNT feat Beginners: Ask Anyone Life Goes Fast, Viral di TikTok
Inilah lirik lagu berjudul Young Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh BUNT feat Beginners, lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok beberapa waktu lalu.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu berjudul Young Hearts yang viral di sosial media.
Lagu Young Hearts dipopulerkan oleh BUNT dengan berkolaborasi bersama Begginers.
Lirik Young Hearts menceritakan tentang seseorang dengan jiwa mudanya untuk menjelajahi dunia.
Lagu Young Hearts saat ini kembali viral di sosial media, TikTok.
Namun sebelumnya lagu milik BUNT sudah pernah viral beberapa tahun lalu, karena lagu Young Hearts ini dikolaborasikan dengan musik koplo oleh orang Indonesia.
Lagu Young Hearts juga pernah menjadi lagu iklan aplikasi musik Spotify.
Lirik Lagu Young Hearts - BUNT feat Beginners:
Young hearts just learning to walk for the first time
Lovers on lock with a cross of the heart, hoping not to die
Ask anyone
Life goes fast, faster when you're older
So don't close your eyes and come back when it's over
Young hearts leave it all, leave it all behind
And I already told ya, I'm here to stay
Hell or high water, I'll find a way
And I won't give up if I don't get paid
And I'll do it my way
Young hearts on fire, rebel runaways
Burning with desire, chasing time away
Young hearts on fire, you know they say
Better to go up in flames than fade away
Young hearts once broken apart, coming back to life
Tangled in knots, what a way to get caught, it was worth the ride
Ask anyone
Life goes fast, faster when you're older
So don't pay no mind, keep marching like a soldier
Young hearts put it on, put it on the line
And I already told ya, I'm here to stay
Hell or high water, I'll find a way
And I won't give up if I don't get paid
And I'll do it my way
Young hearts on fire, rebel runaways
Burning with desire, chasing time away
Young hearts on fire, you know they say
Better to go up in flames than fade away
Than fade away
