Lirik Lagu Young Hearts - BUNT feat Beginners: Ask Anyone Life Goes Fast, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu berjudul Young Hearts yang viral di sosial media.

Lagu Young Hearts dipopulerkan oleh BUNT dengan berkolaborasi bersama Begginers.

Lirik Young Hearts menceritakan tentang seseorang dengan jiwa mudanya untuk menjelajahi dunia.

Lagu Young Hearts saat ini kembali viral di sosial media, TikTok.

Namun sebelumnya lagu milik BUNT sudah pernah viral beberapa tahun lalu, karena lagu Young Hearts ini dikolaborasikan dengan musik koplo oleh orang Indonesia.

Lagu Young Hearts juga pernah menjadi lagu iklan aplikasi musik Spotify.

Lirik Lagu Young Hearts - BUNT feat Beginners:

Young hearts just learning to walk for the first time

Lovers on lock with a cross of the heart, hoping not to die

Ask anyone

Life goes fast, faster when you're older

So don't close your eyes and come back when it's over

Young hearts leave it all, leave it all behind

And I already told ya, I'm here to stay

Hell or high water, I'll find a way

And I won't give up if I don't get paid

And I'll do it my way

Young hearts on fire, rebel runaways

Burning with desire, chasing time away

Young hearts on fire, you know they say

Better to go up in flames than fade away

Young hearts once broken apart, coming back to life

Tangled in knots, what a way to get caught, it was worth the ride

Ask anyone

Life goes fast, faster when you're older

So don't pay no mind, keep marching like a soldier

Young hearts put it on, put it on the line

And I already told ya, I'm here to stay

Hell or high water, I'll find a way

And I won't give up if I don't get paid

And I'll do it my way

Young hearts on fire, rebel runaways

Burning with desire, chasing time away

Young hearts on fire, you know they say

Better to go up in flames than fade away

Than fade away

