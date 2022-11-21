Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dreamers - Jungkook BTS: Look Who We Are, We Are The Dreamers
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Dreamers oleh Jeon Jungkook atau Jungkook BTS: look who we are, we are the dreamers.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Dreamers yang dipopulerkan oleh Jeon Jungkook atau Jungkook BTS.
Lagu Dreamers yang dibawakan Jungkook BTS menggema di pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 di Stadion Al Bayt, Qatar, Minggu (20/11/2022).
Kutipan lirik Dreamers yang cukup populer hingga viral di media sosial yakni 'look who we are, we are the dreamers'.
Penampilan Jungkook membawakan lagu Dreamers diunggah oleh akun official YouTube FIFA pada Senin (21/11/2022).
Belum 24 diunggah, video penampilan Jungkook telah ditonton lebih dari 5,4 juta kali.
Intro: F C Am G
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
Am G
we’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
Am G
we’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it
F C
Cause to the one that keep the passion, respect, oh yeah
Am G
Cause to the one that got the magic, respect, oh yeah
F C
Gather ’round now look at me
Am G
Respecting love the only way
F C
If you wanna come, come with me
Am G
The door is open everyday
F C
This one plus two rendezvous all at my day
Am G
This what we do, how we do
chorus
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
Am G
we’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
we’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it
F C
Cause to the one that keep the passion, respect, oh yeah
Am G
Cause to the one that got the magic, respect, oh yeah
chorus
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
Am G
we’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it
F C
Look who we are, we are the dreamers,
Am G
we’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it
F C
Cause to the one that keep the passion, respect, oh yeah
Am G
Cause to the one that got the magic, respect, oh yeah
