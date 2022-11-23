Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey: Because I'm Pretty When I Cry

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Pretty When You Cry telah dirilis Lana Del Rey pada tahun 2014 di album yang bertajuk Ultraviolence.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey:

[Intro]

Am E G Dm E

[Verse]

Am E

All the pretty stars shine for you, my love

G Dm E

Am I the girl that you dream of?

Am E

All those little times you said that I'm your girl

G Dm E

You make me feel like your whole world

[Pre-Chorus]

Am E G

I'll wait for you, babe, that's all I do, babe

Dm E

Don't come through, babe, you never do

[Chorus]

F

Because I'm pretty when I cry

Am G

I'm pretty when I cry

F

I'm pretty when I cry

E

I'm pretty when I cry

[Verse]

Am E

All those special times I spent with you, my love

G Dm E

They don't mean shit compared to all your drugs

Am E

But I don't really mind, I've got much more than that

G Dm E

Like my memories, I don't need that

[Pre-Chorus]

Am E G

I wait for you, babe, you don't come through, babe

Dm E

You never do, babe, that's just what you do

[Chorus]

F

Because I'm pretty when I cry

Am G

I'm pretty when I cry

F

I'm pretty when I cry

E

I'm pretty when I cry

[Bridge]

Am G

Don't say you need me when

Dm

You're leaving, you leave again

Am

I'm stronger than all my men

G Am

Except for you

G

Don't say you need me then

You realize you'll leave me

Dm E

I can't do it, I can't do it

G

But you do it best

[Chorus /w solo]

F Am G

'Cause I'm pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

F Am G

Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

F Am G

Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry

F

I'm pretty when I cry

E

I'm pretty when I cry

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey: I Will Love You Till The End Of Time

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey

(Tribunnews.com)