Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey: Because I'm Pretty When I Cry
Lana Del Rey telah merilis lagu Pretty When You Cry pada tahun 2014 di album yang bertajuk Ultraviolence.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pretty When You Cry - Lana Del Rey:
[Intro]
Am E G Dm E
[Verse]
Am E
All the pretty stars shine for you, my love
G Dm E
Am I the girl that you dream of?
Am E
All those little times you said that I'm your girl
G Dm E
You make me feel like your whole world
[Pre-Chorus]
Am E G
I'll wait for you, babe, that's all I do, babe
Dm E
Don't come through, babe, you never do
[Chorus]
F
Because I'm pretty when I cry
Am G
I'm pretty when I cry
F
I'm pretty when I cry
E
I'm pretty when I cry
[Verse]
Am E
All those special times I spent with you, my love
G Dm E
They don't mean shit compared to all your drugs
Am E
But I don't really mind, I've got much more than that
G Dm E
Like my memories, I don't need that
[Pre-Chorus]
Am E G
I wait for you, babe, you don't come through, babe
Dm E
You never do, babe, that's just what you do
[Chorus]
F
Because I'm pretty when I cry
Am G
I'm pretty when I cry
F
I'm pretty when I cry
E
I'm pretty when I cry
[Bridge]
Am G
Don't say you need me when
Dm
You're leaving, you leave again
Am
I'm stronger than all my men
G Am
Except for you
G
Don't say you need me then
You realize you'll leave me
Dm E
I can't do it, I can't do it
G
But you do it best
[Chorus /w solo]
F Am G
'Cause I'm pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
F Am G
Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
F Am G
Pretty when I cry, I'm pretty when I cry
F
I'm pretty when I cry
E
I'm pretty when I cry
