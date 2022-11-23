Lirik Lagu Television / So Far So Good -  Rex Orange County: I Know Somebody That You Could Choose

Berikut ini lirik lagu Television / So Far So Good - Rex Orange County. Petikan liriknya yakni "I know somebody that you could choose, What about me?".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Television / So Far So Good - Rex Orange County.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I know somebody that you could choose, What about me?".

Lagu Television / So Far So Good dirilis pada 2017 lalu dalam album Apricot Princess.

Lirik Television / So Far So Good:

Hey

I'm not afraid, I can be myself and I

Hope you can be yourself as well

'Cause I can make you feel alright

And there was so much happiness that

We were still yet to find

I said that you can call me Alex, baby

Welcome to my life

But don't you worry, don't you, don't worry, girl

No, I'm not sure if I'm into you

The last time that you checked I was probably so sad and confused

I don't know, no, I don't know what you like

But if you're lookin' for somethin' new

I know somebody that you could choose

What about me?

What about me?

What about me and you together?

Somethin' that could really last forever

What about me?

What about me?

What about me and you together?

Somethin' that could really last forever

If all my friends wanna be in her bed

Then I begin to wonder why

I guess that I'd be lyin' to myself

Because who the fuck would be dumb enough

To reject an offer? Oh, what an offer

Now, two, two, ten, one, five

Couple hours can change your life

Frankie sayin', "Oh what a night?" What a night?

What the fuck is a girlfriend? I'ma need advice

Maybe I should go outside so I could get a fucking life

I made a friend and she spent the night, and now

I'm in love and she remains in my life

And back when we spoke in Europe

I need insurance, on my emotions

I can't get hurt again

Fuck the past, fuck them, they all made me sad

And I had no time to prepare to face my fears

I guess that it's time that I dried these tears

But if I could just be happy by the end of this song

But if by the time you hear it, you are already gone

And it didn't go to plan, then why should I continue in this life

When there's no one around to be the one who makes me smile?

But so far everything's good

(Ooh)

Oh, oh

Whoa, whoa, oh-whoa, oh

Said, so far everything's good

No

Oh-no-no

No-no-no, no, no, oh, oh

I want the crowd in tears when they hear this

Is that so wrong?

(Tribunnews)