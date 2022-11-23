Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Television / So Far So Good - Rex Orange County: I Know Somebody That You Could Choose
Berikut ini lirik lagu Television / So Far So Good - Rex Orange County. Petikan liriknya yakni "What about me?".
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Television / So Far So Good - Rex Orange County.
Petikan liriknya yakni "I know somebody that you could choose, What about me?".
Lagu Television / So Far So Good dirilis pada 2017 lalu dalam album Apricot Princess.
Lirik Television / So Far So Good:
Hey
I'm not afraid, I can be myself and I
Hope you can be yourself as well
'Cause I can make you feel alright
And there was so much happiness that
We were still yet to find
I said that you can call me Alex, baby
Welcome to my life
But don't you worry, don't you, don't worry, girl
No, I'm not sure if I'm into you
The last time that you checked I was probably so sad and confused
I don't know, no, I don't know what you like
But if you're lookin' for somethin' new
I know somebody that you could choose
What about me?
What about me?
What about me and you together?
Somethin' that could really last forever
What about me?
What about me?
What about me and you together?
Somethin' that could really last forever
If all my friends wanna be in her bed
Then I begin to wonder why
I guess that I'd be lyin' to myself
Because who the fuck would be dumb enough
To reject an offer? Oh, what an offer
Now, two, two, ten, one, five
Couple hours can change your life
Frankie sayin', "Oh what a night?" What a night?
What the fuck is a girlfriend? I'ma need advice
Maybe I should go outside so I could get a fucking life
I made a friend and she spent the night, and now
I'm in love and she remains in my life
And back when we spoke in Europe
I need insurance, on my emotions
I can't get hurt again
Fuck the past, fuck them, they all made me sad
And I had no time to prepare to face my fears
I guess that it's time that I dried these tears
But if I could just be happy by the end of this song
But if by the time you hear it, you are already gone
And it didn't go to plan, then why should I continue in this life
When there's no one around to be the one who makes me smile?
But so far everything's good
(Ooh)
Oh, oh
Whoa, whoa, oh-whoa, oh
Said, so far everything's good
No
Oh-no-no
No-no-no, no, no, oh, oh
I want the crowd in tears when they hear this
Is that so wrong?
(Tribunnews)