Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken - Anson Seabra: Am I Broken?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Broken - Anson Seabra di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Broken terdapat pada album Songs I Wrote in My Bedroom.

Lirik video Broken telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 9 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken - Anson Seabra:

[Verse]

D#m B F# C#

If you see the boy I used to be, could you tell him that I'd like to find him

D#m B F# C#

And if you see the shell that's left of me, could you spare him a little kindness

D#m B F# C#

'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight

D#m B F# C#

And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind

[Chorus]

F#

Am I broken?

C#

Am I flawed?

D#m F# B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

F#

And am I human?

C#

Or am I something else?

D#m F# B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

[Verse]

D#m B F# C#

I've tried everything and anything but nothing seems to work quite like it should

D#m B F# C#

Between the madness and the apathy, seems there's nothing left inside of me that's good

D#m B F# C#

'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight

D#m B F# C#

And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind

[Chorus]

F#

Am I broken?

C#

Am I flawed?

D#m F# B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

F#

And am I human?

C#

Or am I something else?

D#m F# B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

[Interlude]

D#m B F# C# X2

[Chorus]

F#

Am I broken?

C#

Am I flawed?

D#m F# B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

F#

And am I human?

C#

Or am I something else?

D#m F# B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

(Tribunnews.com)