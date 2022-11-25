Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken - Anson Seabra: Am I Broken?

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken - Anson Seabra
Anson seabra telah merilis lirik video Broken di kanal YouTubenya pada 9 Agustus 2019.
Simak chord gitar Broken - Anson Seabra
Lagu Broken terdapat pada album Songs I Wrote in My Bedroom.
Lirik video Broken telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 9 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken - Anson Seabra:
[Verse]
D#m B F# C#
If you see the boy I used to be, could you tell him that I'd like to find him
D#m B F# C#
And if you see the shell that's left of me, could you spare him a little kindness
D#m B F# C#
'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight
D#m B F# C#
And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind
[Chorus]
F#
Am I broken?
C#
Am I flawed?
D#m F# B
Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?
F#
And am I human?
C#
Or am I something else?
D#m F# B
'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself
[Verse]
D#m B F# C#
I've tried everything and anything but nothing seems to work quite like it should
D#m B F# C#
Between the madness and the apathy, seems there's nothing left inside of me that's good
D#m B F# C#
'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight
D#m B F# C#
And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind
[Chorus]
F#
Am I broken?
C#
Am I flawed?
D#m F# B
Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?
F#
And am I human?
C#
Or am I something else?
D#m F# B
'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself
[Interlude]
D#m B F# C# X2
[Chorus]
F#
Am I broken?
C#
Am I flawed?
D#m F# B
Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?
F#
And am I human?
C#
Or am I something else?
D#m F# B
'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself
