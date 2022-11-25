Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken - Anson Seabra: Am I Broken?

Anson seabra telah merilis lirik video Broken di kanal YouTubenya pada 9 Agustus 2019.

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Broken - Anson Seabra di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Broken terdapat pada album Songs I Wrote in My Bedroom.

Lirik video Broken telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 9 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken - Anson Seabra:

[Verse]

       D#m                                  B                         F#       C#

If you see the boy I used to be, could you tell him that I'd like to find him

           D#m                                         B                 F#       C#

And if you see the shell that's left of me, could you spare him a little kindness

               D#m                                   B                                   F#    C#

'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight

             D#m                                  B                                  F#       C#

And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind

[Chorus]

      F#

Am I broken?

      C#

Am I flawed?

      D#m                             F#                           B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

         F#

And am I human?

                  C#

Or am I something else?

             D#m                                       F#                               B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

[Verse]

            D#m                        B                                   F#      C#

I've tried everything and anything but nothing seems to work quite like it should

            D#m                                   B                                F#    C#

Between the madness and the apathy, seems there's nothing left inside of me that's good

               D#m                                  B                                   F#      C#

'Cus I've been high and I've been low, I've spent a thousand nights alone, tryna hold on tight

             D#m                                  B                                     F#     C#

And feelings come but they won't go, please won't someone take me home before I lose my mind

[Chorus]

     F#

Am I broken?

      C#

Am I flawed?

     D#m                              F#                           B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

         F#

And am I human?

                  C#

Or am I something else?

            D#m                                        F#                             B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

[Interlude]

D#m  B  F#  C# X2

[Chorus]

     F#

Am I broken?

     C#

Am I flawed?

     D#m                              F#                           B

Do I deserve a shred of worth or am I just another fake, fucked up lost cause?

         F#

And am I human?

                  C#

Or am I something else?

            D#m                                        F#                             B

'Cus I'm so scared and there's no one there to save me from the nightmare that I call myself

