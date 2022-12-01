Lirik Lagu If He Wanted To He Would - Kylie Morgan: If He Loved You, He Would Tell You

Kylie Morgan- Berikut ini lirik lagu If He Wanted To He Would - Kylie Morgan. Petikan liriknya yakni "If he loved you, he would tell you".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu If He Wanted To He Would - Kylie Morgan.

Petikan liriknya yakni "If he loved you, he would tell you".

Lagu If He Wanted To He Would dirilis pada Juli 2022 dalam album bertajuk sama.

Lirik lagu If He Wanted To He Would:

Just 'cause he liked your old picture

Don't mean he's stuck on the past

Just 'cause he talks to your brother

Don't mean he's still attached

Just 'cause he's drunk at 2 a.m.

Texts, "Hey, what's up, girl, how you been?"

Don't read too much into that

Don't mean he wants you back

If he loved you, he would tell you

If he missed you, he would call

If he wants you to meet his momma

Then he would bring you home

Oh, there ain't no excuse

He ain't Mr. Misunderstood

Quit lying to yourself

If he wanted to, he would

If he wanted to, he would

Just 'cause he said "Happy Birthday"

Don't waste a wish on him

Don't psychoanalyze him

Make it more than what it is

He won't suddenly be the somebody

You wish he always was

If he didn't, then he doesn't

If he wouldn't, then he wasn't

If he loved you, he would tell you

If he missed you, he would call

If he wants you to meet his momma

Then he would bring you home

Oh, there ain't no excuse

He ain't Mr. Misunderstood

Quit lying to yourself

If he wanted to, he would

If he wanted to, he would

He might've set the bar low

But keep your standards high

Ain't telling you nothing you don't know

You know he ain't worth your time

If he loved you, he would tell you

If he missed you, he would call

If he wants you to meet his momma

Then he would bring you home

Oh, there ain't no excuse

He ain't Mr. Misunderstood

Quit lying to yourself

If he wanted to, he would

If he wanted to, he would (if he wanted to, he would)

If he wanted to, he would (if he wanted to, he would)

If he wanted to, he would (if he wanted to, he would)

If he wanted to, he would

