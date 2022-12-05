Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza - DPR IAN, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza terdapat pada album DPR IAN yang berjudul "Moodswings In To Order".
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Ballroom Extravaganza - DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.
Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 26 Juli 2022.
Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza ditulis sendiri oleh DPR IAN dan memiliki durasi 3 menit 9 detik.
Lirik Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza - DPR IAN:
The crowd has come to a halt
The birds won't sing for you anymore
Not like before
When the trees are all burning
All the stars will keep on turning
And I know I won't stop searching
For the moment when the world
Stopped for you
It stopped for you
Then the world came crashing down
And it's pulling you in now
You know all the words to the play
But all I wanted was you to stay
Your time is running thin
'Cause I'm falling through the cracks under your floor
How does it feel to be alive again?
Stop holding on with your dear breath
You're one step closer to me
On the ballroom extravaganza
I know you won't find me anymore
I tried to reach for you once more
But the world came
Crashing to the ground
When the story comes to an end
Will it be the same again?
When all the king's horsemen and all the king's men
They couldn't put you back together again
Oh, when the story comes to an end
Will it be the same again to you?
To you?
When the story comes to an end
Will you be the same again at all?
At all?
At all? Yeah