TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Ballroom Extravaganza - DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 26 Juli 2022.

Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza ditulis sendiri oleh DPR IAN dan memiliki durasi 3 menit 9 detik.

Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza terdapat pada album DPR IAN yang berjudul "Moodswings In To Order".

Lirik Lagu Ballroom Extravaganza - DPR IAN:

The crowd has come to a halt

The birds won't sing for you anymore

Not like before

When the trees are all burning

All the stars will keep on turning

And I know I won't stop searching

For the moment when the world

Stopped for you

It stopped for you

Then the world came crashing down

And it's pulling you in now

You know all the words to the play

But all I wanted was you to stay

Your time is running thin

'Cause I'm falling through the cracks under your floor

How does it feel to be alive again?

Stop holding on with your dear breath

You're one step closer to me

On the ballroom extravaganza

I know you won't find me anymore

I tried to reach for you once more

But the world came

Crashing to the ground

When the story comes to an end

Will it be the same again?

When all the king's horsemen and all the king's men

They couldn't put you back together again

Oh, when the story comes to an end

Will it be the same again to you?

To you?

When the story comes to an end

Will you be the same again at all?

At all?

At all? Yeah