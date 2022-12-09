Chord Gitar Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Goodbye to a World dinyanyikan oleh Porter Robinson.

Porter Robinson merilis lagu Goodbye to a World pada 12 Agustus 2014, silam.

Kini lagu dari Porter Robinson kembali viral TikiTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan lagu ini sebagai backsound konten mereka.

Lagu Goodbye to a World berdurasi 5 menit 28 detik.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dipopulerkan oleh Porter Robinson:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram

Intro[x8]

D Dbm Bm F#m

D A

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

D F#m

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now

D A

And if its true, I will surround you

D

And give life to a world

F#m

That's our own

D Dbm

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Bm F#m

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

D Dbm

And if its true, I will surround you

Bm

And give life to a world

F#m

That's our own

D Dbm

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Bm F#m

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

D Dbm

And if its true, I will surround you

Bm

And give life to a world...

[x2]

D Dbm Bm F#m

D Dbm

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Bm F#m

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

D Dbm

And if its true, I will surround you

Bm

And give life to a world

F#m

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now

D

And if its true, I will surround...

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)