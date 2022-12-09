Chord Gitar Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral di TikTok

Chord Gitar
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dinyanyikan Porter Robinson, kini tengah viral di TikTok. Lagu ini rilis pada 12 Agustus 2014.
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Goodbye to a World dinyanyikan oleh Porter Robinson.
Porter Robinson merilis lagu Goodbye to a World pada 12 Agustus 2014, silam.
Kini lagu dari Porter Robinson kembali viral TikiTok.
Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan lagu ini sebagai backsound konten mereka.
Lagu Goodbye to a World berdurasi 5 menit 28 detik.
Inilah chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dipopulerkan oleh Porter Robinson:
Intro[x8]
D Dbm Bm F#m
D A
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
D F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
D A
And if its true, I will surround you
D
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own
D Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own
D Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world...
[x2]
D Dbm Bm F#m
D Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
D
And if its true, I will surround...
