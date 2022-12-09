Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral di TikTok

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dinyanyikan Porter Robinson, kini tengah viral di TikTok. Lagu ini rilis pada 12 Agustus 2014.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dinyanyikan Porter Robinson. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Goodbye to a World dinyanyikan oleh Porter Robinson.

Porter Robinson merilis lagu Goodbye to a World pada 12 Agustus 2014, silam.

Kini lagu dari Porter Robinson kembali viral TikiTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan lagu ini sebagai backsound konten mereka.

Lagu Goodbye to a World berdurasi 5 menit 28 detik.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Goodbye to a World yang dipopulerkan oleh Porter Robinson:

Intro[x8]
D Dbm Bm F#m

D                A
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
D                                                F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
D                       A
And if its true, I will surround you
D
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own

D                Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm                                              F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D                     Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own

D                Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm                                              F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D                     Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world...

[x2]
D Dbm Bm F#m

D                Dbm
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Bm                                              F#m
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
D                     Dbm
And if its true, I will surround you
Bm
And give life to a world
F#m
That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
D
And if its true, I will surround...

