Chord Gitar Lagu Versace On The Floor - Bruno Mars, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Versace On The Floor dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars merilis lagu Versace On The Floor pada 17 November 106.

Baru-baru ini lagu Versace On The Floor viral di TikTok.

Lantaran lagu Versace On The Floor digunakan sebagai backsound trailer film Avatar: The Way Of Water, di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan sound lagu Versace On The Floor dengan mengunggah cuplikan film Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars:

[Verse 1]

C Em F

Let's take our time tonight, girl

G

Above us all the stars are watchin'

C Em F

There's no place I'd rather be in this world

G

Your eyes are where I'm lost in

Bb6 A

Underneath the chandelier

F Fm

We're dancin' all alone

Dm

There's no reason to hide

Am

What we're feelin' inside

G

Right now

[Pre-Chorus]

F

So baby let's just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

Gm7 C C/E F

But you won't need it any - more

Em A

No you won't need it no more

Dm Em F

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby

[Chorus]

G C

Versace on the floor

Em F

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

G C

Versace on the floor

Em F

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

[Verse 2]

C Em F

I unzip the back to watch it fall

G

While I kiss your neck and shoulders

C Em F

No don't be afraid to show it off

G

I'll be right here ready to hold you

Bb6 A

Girl you know you're perfect from

F Fm

Your head down to your heels

Dm

Don't be confused by my smile

Am G

'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real

[Pre-Chorus]

F

So baby let's just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

Gm7 C C/E F

But you won't need it any - more

Em A

No you won't need it no more

Dm Em F

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby

[Chorus]

G C

Versace on the floor

Em F

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

G C

Versace on the floor

Em F

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Dance

[Solo]

F G Am G/B C C/E

Dm G G# G G#

[Bridge]

F#

It's warmin' up

G#

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

A#m

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

G#m

Can you feel it, baby?

It's warmin' up

D#m A#m

Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more

F#

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked

[Chorus]

C#

Versace on the floor

Fm

Hey baby

F#

Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

G# C#

Versace on the floor

Fm F#

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

[Outro]

G# A

Versace on the floor

C#

Floor

D

Floor

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)