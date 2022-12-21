Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Versace On The Floor - Bruno Mars, Viral di TikTok
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars. Lagu ini dirilis November 2016, kini kembali viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Versace On The Floor dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.
Bruno Mars merilis lagu Versace On The Floor pada 17 November 106.
Baru-baru ini lagu Versace On The Floor viral di TikTok.
Lantaran lagu Versace On The Floor digunakan sebagai backsound trailer film Avatar: The Way Of Water, di TikTok.
Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan sound lagu Versace On The Floor dengan mengunggah cuplikan film Avatar: The Way Of Water.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars:
[Verse 1]
C Em F
Let's take our time tonight, girl
G
Above us all the stars are watchin'
C Em F
There's no place I'd rather be in this world
G
Your eyes are where I'm lost in
Bb6 A
Underneath the chandelier
F Fm
We're dancin' all alone
Dm
There's no reason to hide
Am
What we're feelin' inside
G
Right now
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So baby let's just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
Gm7 C C/E F
But you won't need it any - more
Em A
No you won't need it no more
Dm Em F
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby
[Chorus]
G C
Versace on the floor
Em F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
G C
Versace on the floor
Em F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
[Verse 2]
C Em F
I unzip the back to watch it fall
G
While I kiss your neck and shoulders
C Em F
No don't be afraid to show it off
G
I'll be right here ready to hold you
Bb6 A
Girl you know you're perfect from
F Fm
Your head down to your heels
Dm
Don't be confused by my smile
Am G
'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So baby let's just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
Gm7 C C/E F
But you won't need it any - more
Em A
No you won't need it no more
Dm Em F
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby
[Chorus]
G C
Versace on the floor
Em F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
G C
Versace on the floor
Em F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Dance
[Solo]
F G Am G/B C C/E
Dm G G# G G#
[Bridge]
F#
It's warmin' up
G#
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
A#m
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
G#m
Can you feel it, baby?
It's warmin' up
D#m A#m
Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more
F#
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked
[Chorus]
C#
Versace on the floor
Fm
Hey baby
F#
Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
G# C#
Versace on the floor
Fm F#
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
[Outro]
G# A
Versace on the floor
C#
Floor
D
Floor
