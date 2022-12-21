Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Versace On The Floor - Bruno Mars, Viral di TikTok

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars. Lagu ini dirilis November 2016, kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Versace On The Floor dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars merilis lagu Versace On The Floor pada 17 November 106.

Baru-baru ini lagu Versace On The Floor viral di TikTok.

Lantaran lagu Versace On The Floor digunakan sebagai backsound trailer film Avatar: The Way Of Water, di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan sound lagu Versace On The Floor dengan mengunggah cuplikan film Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Versace On The Floor yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars:

[Verse 1]
C                      Em                 F
   Let's take our time tonight, girl
                                             G
Above us all the stars are watchin'
C                                Em                    F
   There's no place I'd rather be in this world
                                           G
Your eyes are where I'm lost in
Bb6                      A
    Underneath the chandelier
         F                Fm
We're dancin' all alone
                 Dm
There's no reason to hide
                 Am
What we're feelin' inside
         G
Right now

[Pre-Chorus]
                                                 F
So baby let's just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
                      Gm7    C  C/E F
But you won't need it any -   more
                     Em            A
No you won't need it no more
               Dm                   Em   F
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby

[Chorus]

     G                C
Versace on the floor
Em                         F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
      G              C
Versace on the floor
Em                          F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

[Verse 2]
C                    Em                    F
     I unzip the back to watch it fall
                                                G
While I kiss your neck and shoulders
C                       Em                    F
     No don't be afraid to show it off
                                               G
I'll be right here ready to hold you
Bb6                               A
    Girl you know you're perfect from
        F                            Fm
Your head down to your heels
              Dm
Don't be confused by my smile
                      Am                        G
'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real

[Pre-Chorus]
                                                 F
So baby let's just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
                      Gm7    C  C/E F
But you won't need it any -   more
                     Em            A
No you won't need it no more
              Dm                    Em   F
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby

[Chorus]

     G               C
Versace on the floor
Em                          F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
     G               C
Versace on the floor
Em                          F
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Dance

[Solo]

F G Am G/B C C/E
Dm G G# G G#

[Bridge]

F#
It's warmin' up
             G#
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
             A#m
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
            G#m
Can you feel it, baby?
It's warmin' up
  D#m                                       A#m
Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more
               F#
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked

[Chorus]

                       C#
Versace on the floor
       Fm
Hey baby
                      F#
Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
       G#            C#
Versace on the floor
Fm                          F#
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

[Outro]

     G#              A
Versace on the floor
C#
Floor
D
Floor

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
