Lirik Last Christmas - Wham! Lagu yang Cocok Dinyanyikan untuk Sambut Natal

Lirik Last Christmas - Wham. Last Christmas merupakan salah satu lagu yang cocok dinyanyikan untuk menyambut Natal bersama kekasih.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Lirik Last Christmas - Wham! Lagu yang Cocok Dinyanyikan untuk Sambut Natal
pexels.com/Gary Spears
Ilustrasi Natal - Berikut ini lirik Last Christmas yang menceritakan kisah sepasang kekasih saat Natal. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Natal berjudul Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Wham!.

Lagu Last Christmas rilis pada 3 Desember 1986.

Selengkapnya, simak liriknya di bawah ini.

Last Christmas - Wham!

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Ooh
Oh, oh, baby

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover, but you tore me apart
Oh, oh now I've found a real love
You'll never fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special, special

TribunSolo.com
