Lirik Lagu
Lirik Last Christmas - Wham! Lagu yang Cocok Dinyanyikan untuk Sambut Natal
Lirik Last Christmas - Wham. Last Christmas merupakan salah satu lagu yang cocok dinyanyikan untuk menyambut Natal bersama kekasih.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Natal berjudul Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Wham!.
Lagu Last Christmas rilis pada 3 Desember 1986.
Selengkapnya, simak liriknya di bawah ini.
Last Christmas - Wham!
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Ooh
Oh, oh, baby
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover, but you tore me apart
Oh, oh now I've found a real love
You'll never fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special, special