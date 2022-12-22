Lirik Lagu
Lirik Happy Xmas - John Lennon: A Very Merry Christmas
Berikut lirik lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon.
Lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) diciptakan oleh John Lennon dan Yoko Ono.
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon dirilis pada 9 September 1971.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John Lennon
So this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear one
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let’s stop all the fight
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
And what have we done
Another year over
A new one just begun
And so happy Christmas
We hope you have fun
The near and the dear one
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
A War is over
If you want it
War is over
Now
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Natal Ill Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby
(Tribunnews.com)