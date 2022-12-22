Lirik Happy Xmas - John Lennon: A Very Merry Christmas

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon.

Lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) diciptakan oleh John Lennon dan Yoko Ono.

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon dirilis pada 9 September 1971.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John Lennon

So this is Christmas

And what have you done

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear one

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones

The road is so long

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let’s stop all the fight

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

And what have we done

Another year over

A new one just begun

And so happy Christmas

We hope you have fun

The near and the dear one

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

A War is over

If you want it

War is over

Now

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Natal Ill Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby

(Tribunnews.com)