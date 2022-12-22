Lirik Lagu Natal I'll Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby dalam artikel ini.

Sambut perayaan natal 2022 dengan lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby.

Lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas ditulis oleh Kim Gannon.

Musik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas digarap oleh Walter Kent dan direkam tahun 1943.

Berikut ini lirik lagu natal I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby.

Lirik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby:

I'll be home for Christmas

You can count on me

Please have snow and mistletoe

And presents under the tree

Christmas Eve will find me

Where the love light gleams

I'll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams

I'll be home for Christmas

You can count on me

Please have snow and mistletoe

And presents under the tree

Christmas Eve will find me

Where the love light gleams

I'll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams

If only in my dreams

In my dreams, my dreams

