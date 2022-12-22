Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Natal I'll Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby
Musik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas digarap oleh Walter Kent & direkam tahun 1943. Berikut lirik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby dalam artikel ini.
Sambut perayaan natal 2022 dengan lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby.
Lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas ditulis oleh Kim Gannon.
Musik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas digarap oleh Walter Kent dan direkam tahun 1943.
Berikut ini lirik lagu natal I'll Be Home for Christmas dari Bing Crosby.
Lirik lagu I'll Be Home for Christmas - Bing Crosby:
I'll be home for Christmas
You can count on me
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents under the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams
I'll be home for Christmas
You can count on me
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents under the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams
If only in my dreams
In my dreams, my dreams
