Lirik Jingle Bells - James Lord Pierpont, Lagu Natal Populer Bernuansa Ceria

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Jingle Bells yang ditulis oleh komposer James Lord Pierpont.

Lagu Jingle Bells biasanya dinyanyikan untuk menyambut Natal.

Jingle Bells merupakan lagu Natal yang cukup populer di Amerika Serikat.

Selengkapnya, simak liriknya di bawah ini.

Jingle Bells - James Lord Pierpont

[Verse 1]

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bobtails ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

[Chorus]

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh, hey

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

[Verse 2]

A day or two ago

I thought I'd take a ride

And soon, Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side

The horse was lean and lank

Misfortune seemed his lot

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upsot

[Chorus]

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh, hey

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

[Verse 3]