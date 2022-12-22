Lirik Lagu
Lirik Jingle Bells - James Lord Pierpont, Lagu Natal Populer Bernuansa Ceria
Lirik Jingle Bells - James Lord Pierpont, lagu Natal populer bernuansa ceria yang cocok dinyanyikan oleh anak-anak hingga orang dewasa.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Jingle Bells yang ditulis oleh komposer James Lord Pierpont.
Lagu Jingle Bells biasanya dinyanyikan untuk menyambut Natal.
Jingle Bells merupakan lagu Natal yang cukup populer di Amerika Serikat.
Selengkapnya, simak liriknya di bawah ini.
Jingle Bells - James Lord Pierpont
[Verse 1]
Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bobtails ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight
[Chorus]
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh, hey
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
[Verse 2]
A day or two ago
I thought I'd take a ride
And soon, Miss Fanny Bright
Was seated by my side
The horse was lean and lank
Misfortune seemed his lot
He got into a drifted bank
And then we got upsot
[Chorus]
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh, hey
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
[Verse 3]