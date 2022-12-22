Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Frank Sinatra
Berikut ini lirik lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra. Lagu ini dirilis pada 1948.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu natal, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra.
Lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas memiliki durasi 2 menit 35 detik.
Frank Sinatra telah merilis lagu ini pada 1948 dalam album bertajuk Christmas Songs By Sinatra.
Diketahui Frank Sinatra merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Inilah lirik lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas yang dipopulerkan oleh Frank Sinatra:
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, all our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yule-tide gay
From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here were are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days Of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas
