Lirik Lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Frank Sinatra

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu natal, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra.

Lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas memiliki durasi 2 menit 35 detik.

Frank Sinatra telah merilis lagu ini pada 1948 dalam album bertajuk Christmas Songs By Sinatra.

Diketahui Frank Sinatra merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Inilah lirik lagu Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas yang dipopulerkan oleh Frank Sinatra:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on, all our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the yule-tide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away

Here were are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days Of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

(Tribunnews.com)