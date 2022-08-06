Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar My Way - Frank Sinatra, Kunci dimainkan dari C
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Way yang dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Frank Sinatra.
Lagu My Way dirilis pada tahun 1969, silam.
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Intro:
C C
Verse 1:
C Em
And now, the end is near,
Gm A7
And so I face, the final curtain.
Dm
My friend, I'll say it clear,
G7 C
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.
Verse 2:
C C7
I've lived, a life that's full,
F Fm
I've traveled each, and every highway.
C G7
And more, much more than this,
F C
I did it my way.
Verse 3:
C Em
Regrets, I've had a few,
Gm A7
But then again, too few to mention.
Dm
I did, what I had to do,
G7 C
And saw it through, without exemption.
Verse 4:
C C7
I planned, each chartered course,
F Fm
Each careful step, along the byway.
C G7
And more, much more than this,
F C
I did it my way.
Verse 5:
C C7
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew,
F
When I bit off, more than I could chew.
Dm G7
But through it all, when there was doubt,
Em7 Am
I ate it up, and spit it out.
Dm G7
I faced it all, and I stood tall,
F C
And did it my way.
Verse 6:
C Em
I've loved, I've laughed and cried,
Gm A7
I've had my fill, my share of losing.
Dm
And now, as tears subside,
G7 C
I find it all so amusing.
Verse 7:
C C7
To think, I did all that,
F Fm
And may I say, not in a shy way.
C G7
Oh, no, oh, no not me,
F C
I did it my way.
Verse 8:
C C7
For what is a man? What has he got?
F
If not himself, then he has naught.
Dm G7
To say the things, he truly feels,
Em7 Am
And not the words, of one who kneels.
Dm G7
The record shows, I took the blows,
F C
And did it my way.
Instrumental
C Bb A F Fm
C C/B Am
[Outro]
G C
Yes it was my way
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
(Tribunnews.com)