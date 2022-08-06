Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar My Way - Frank Sinatra, Kunci dimainkan dari C

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Way yang dinyanyikan oleh Frank Sinatra.

Lagu My Way dirilis pada tahun 1969, silam.

My Way - Frank Sinatra

Intro:
C              C

Verse 1:
    C             Em
And now, the end is near,
         Gm           A7
And so I face, the final curtain.
   Dm
My friend, I'll say it clear,
          G7                C
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.

Verse 2:
    C                 C7
I've lived, a life that's full,
           F            Fm
I've traveled each, and every highway.
   C                  G7
And more, much more than this,
        F C
I did it my way.

Verse 3:
  C               Em
Regrets, I've had a few,
       Gm               A7
But then again, too few to mention.
  Dm
I did, what I had to do,
         G7                C
And saw it through, without exemption.

Verse 4:
C                      C7
I planned, each chartered course,
             F           Fm
Each careful step, along the byway.
    C                  G7
And more, much more than this,
         F C
I did it my way.

Verse 5:
                C                C7
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew,
      F
When I bit off, more than I could chew.
             Dm                G7
But through it all, when there was doubt,
        Em7            Am
I ate it up, and spit it out.
        Dm              G7
I faced it all, and I stood tall,
          F C
And did it my way.

Verse 6:
C                        Em
I've loved, I've laughed and cried,
         Gm              A7
I've had my fill, my share of losing.
    Dm
And now, as tears subside,
        G7       C
I find it all so amusing.

Verse 7:
C                 C7
To think, I did all that,
          F           Fm
And may I say, not in a shy way.
  C           G7
Oh, no, oh, no not me,
        F C
I did it my way.

 

Verse 8:
           C                C7
For what is a man? What has he got?
          F
If not himself, then he has naught.
          Dm             G7
To say the things, he truly feels,
          Em7              Am
And not the words, of one who kneels.
          Dm              G7
The record shows, I took the blows,
              F C
And did it my way.

Instrumental
C Bb A F Fm
C C/B Am

[Outro]
G            C
Yes it was my way

