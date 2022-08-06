Chord Gitar My Way - Frank Sinatra, Kunci dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Frank Sinatra.

Lagu My Way dirilis pada tahun 1969, silam.

My Way - Frank Sinatra

Intro:

C C

Verse 1:

C Em

And now, the end is near,

Gm A7

And so I face, the final curtain.

Dm

My friend, I'll say it clear,

G7 C

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.

Verse 2:

C C7

I've lived, a life that's full,

F Fm

I've traveled each, and every highway.

C G7

And more, much more than this,

F C

I did it my way.

Verse 3:

C Em

Regrets, I've had a few,

Gm A7

But then again, too few to mention.

Dm

I did, what I had to do,

G7 C

And saw it through, without exemption.

Verse 4:

C C7

I planned, each chartered course,

F Fm

Each careful step, along the byway.

C G7

And more, much more than this,

F C

I did it my way.

Verse 5:

C C7

Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew,

F

When I bit off, more than I could chew.

Dm G7

But through it all, when there was doubt,

Em7 Am

I ate it up, and spit it out.

Dm G7

I faced it all, and I stood tall,

F C

And did it my way.

Verse 6:

C Em

I've loved, I've laughed and cried,

Gm A7

I've had my fill, my share of losing.

Dm

And now, as tears subside,

G7 C

I find it all so amusing.

Verse 7:

C C7

To think, I did all that,

F Fm

And may I say, not in a shy way.

C G7

Oh, no, oh, no not me,

F C

I did it my way.

Verse 8:

C C7

For what is a man? What has he got?

F

If not himself, then he has naught.

Dm G7

To say the things, he truly feels,

Em7 Am

And not the words, of one who kneels.

Dm G7

The record shows, I took the blows,

F C

And did it my way.

Instrumental

C Bb A F Fm

C C/B Am

[Outro]

G C

Yes it was my way

