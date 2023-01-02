Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasn't Good Enough

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Medicine memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik.

Lagu Medicine dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Medicine memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

Remember when you took my love

Said I wasn't good enough

That I never seemed to have the time

You were always halfway in

I didn't even meet your friends

But you always talking shit about mine

And one thing led to another

'Cause we've been fighting for days

I used to think that I love you

But now it's all been erased

We're drifting further and further

I didn't want to let go

But I know, I know, I know

I ain't missing you at all

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you at all (hey!)

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you

Don't say that you want me back

I ain't ever going back to that

I never knew that freedom felt so good (freedom felt so good)

I threw out all your clothes

Parties after every show

Doing things that I never thought I would

Now one thing led to another

'Cause we've been fighting for days

I used to think that I loved you

But now it's all been erased

We're drifting further and further

I didn't want to let go

And I know, I know, I know

I ain't missing you at all

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you at all

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh) (hey!)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you

I bet you thought that I'd come back again

Girl, I'm doing just fine

You ain't been playing on my mind

I bet you thought that I needed a friend

But why would I pretend?

I ain't missing you at all

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you at all

I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)

I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)

I'm better than

I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you at all

I ain't missing you

