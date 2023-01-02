Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasn't Good Enough
Berikut lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Medicine memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik,lagu Medicine dirilis pada tahun 2018.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.
Lagu Medicine memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik.
Lagu Medicine dirilis pada tahun 2018.
Lagu Medicine memiliki genre musik pop.
Simak lirik lagu Lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:
Lirik
Remember when you took my love
Said I wasn't good enough
That I never seemed to have the time
You were always halfway in
I didn't even meet your friends
But you always talking shit about mine
And one thing led to another
'Cause we've been fighting for days
I used to think that I love you
But now it's all been erased
We're drifting further and further
I didn't want to let go
But I know, I know, I know
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all (hey!)
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you
I ain't missing you
Don't say that you want me back
I ain't ever going back to that
I never knew that freedom felt so good (freedom felt so good)
I threw out all your clothes
Parties after every show
Doing things that I never thought I would
Now one thing led to another
'Cause we've been fighting for days
I used to think that I loved you
But now it's all been erased
We're drifting further and further
I didn't want to let go
And I know, I know, I know
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh) (hey!)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you
I ain't missing you
I bet you thought that I'd come back again
Girl, I'm doing just fine
You ain't been playing on my mind
I bet you thought that I needed a friend
But why would I pretend?
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you
I ain't missing you at all
I ain't missing you
