Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasn't Good Enough

Berikut lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Medicine memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik,lagu Medicine dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasn't Good Enough
Tangkapan layar YouTube New Hope Club
Lirik Lagu Medicine yang dintyanyikan oleh New Hope Club. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Medicine memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik.

Lagu Medicine dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Medicine memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Lagu Medicine yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

Remember when you took my love
Said I wasn't good enough
That I never seemed to have the time
You were always halfway in
I didn't even meet your friends
But you always talking shit about mine

And one thing led to another
'Cause we've been fighting for days
I used to think that I love you
But now it's all been erased
We're drifting further and further
I didn't want to let go
But I know, I know, I know

I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all (hey!)
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you

Don't say that you want me back
I ain't ever going back to that
I never knew that freedom felt so good (freedom felt so good)
I threw out all your clothes
Parties after every show
Doing things that I never thought I would

Now one thing led to another
'Cause we've been fighting for days
I used to think that I loved you
But now it's all been erased
We're drifting further and further
I didn't want to let go
And I know, I know, I know

I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh) (hey!)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you

I bet you thought that I'd come back again
Girl, I'm doing just fine
You ain't been playing on my mind
I bet you thought that I needed a friend
But why would I pretend?

I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you at all
I don't need no medicine (oh-oh)
I'm better than I've ever been (oh-oh)
I'm better than
I ain't missing you

I ain't missing you at all

I ain't missing you

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
New Hope Club
Lirik Lagu
musik pop
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan