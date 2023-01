Lirik Lagu OMG - NewJeans, Trending di YouTube Music

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu OMG dinyanyikan oleh NewJeans.

NewJeans kembali membuat penggemarnya girang dengan merilis lagu baru berjudul OMG.

Meski baru rilis, Senin (2/1/2023), lagu OMG NewJeans telah merajai sejumlah chart global, termasuk trending di YouTube Music.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Mari Kita Bergoyang Dangdut - Bunda Corla: Yuk Mari Mari Mariii

Berikut lirik lagu OMG NewJeans.

[Intro: Hanni]

I noraeneun it's about you, baby

Only you

You, you, you

You, you, you, you

[Verse 1: Hyein, Minji]

Naega himdeul ttae ul geot gateul ttae (Mm-hm)

Giundo ijen naji aneul ttae (Mm-hm)

It's you, nal geokjeonghane, it's you, nal utgehane

Mal an haedo dwae, boy, what do you say?

[Pre-Chorus: Hyein, Danielle, Minji, Haerin]

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Bappeun cheokdo eopsi neon natana

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Ige mari doeni nan mureobwa

(They keep on asking me, "Who is hе?")

Neoneun mallya, he's thе one that's living in my system, baby

[Chorus: Hanni, Danielle]

Oh, my, oh, my God, yesanghaesseo na

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh, my, oh, my God, dan neoppuniya

Asking all the time about what I should do

[Post-Chorus: Haerin, Hyein, Hanni]

No, I can never let him go (Ooh)

Neoman saenggangna, twenty-four (Ooh)

Nan haengunaya jeongmallo (Ooh)

I know, I know (Ooh)

Neol algi jeonkkajineun na (Ooh)

Uimi eopseosseo jeonbu da (Ooh)

Nae mami kkeuchi eomneun geol (Ooh)

I know, I know, I'm going crazy, right?

[Verse 2: Minji, Hanni]

Eodiseodeun, myeot beonideun

There ain't nothing else that I would hold on to

I hear his voice through all the noise

Jamsirado nae son nochi ma, no, no

Geokjeong eopjana

'Cause I got someone

Honjarado gwaenchana

'Cause I love someone

[Pre-Chorus: Hyein, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin]

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Bappeun cheokdo eopsi neon natana

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Ige mari doeni nan mureobwa

(They keep on asking me, "Who is he?")

Neoneun mallya, he's the one that's living in my system, baby

[Chorus: Hanni, Danielle]

Oh, my, oh, my God, yesanghaesseo na

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh, my, oh, my God, dan neoppuniya

Asking all the time about what I should do

[Post-Chorus: Haerin, Hyein, Minji]

No, I can never let him go (Ooh)

Neoman saenggangna, twenty-four (Ooh)

Nan haengunaya jeongmallo (Ooh)

I know, I know (Ooh)

Neol algi jeonkkajineun na (Ooh)

Uimi eopseosseo jeonbu da (Ooh)

Nae mami kkeuchi eomneun geol (Ooh)

I know, I know (He's the one that's living in my system, baby, baby)

[Interlude: Minji, Hanni, All]

Baby

Babe, baby

I'm going crazy, right? (Baby)

Baby

I'm going crazy, right?

Babe, baby

Neowa na

[Bridge: Hanni, Danielle]

My heart is glowing, it's glowing up (Glow, glow)

Neorangman isseumyeon museoul ge eopseo (No, no)

Gadeuk mewojin, da mewojin (bulgeojin)

My heart is glowing, it'd be glowing

'Cause he

[Chorus: Hanni, Danielle]

Oh, my, oh, my God, yesanghaesseo na

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh, my, oh, my God, dan neoppuniya

Asking all the time about what I should do (neowa na)

[Post-Chorus: Haerin, Hyein, All]

No, I can never let him go (Ooh)

He's right there for me, twenty-four (Ooh)

Nan haengunaya jeongmallo (Ooh)

I know, I know (neowa na)

Neol algi jeonkkajineun na (Ooh)

Uimi eopseosseo jeonbu da (Ooh)

Eotteokae

My heart is glowing, it's glowing

My heart is glowing up so I can't sleep at night

(Tribunnews.com)