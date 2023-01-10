Lirik Lagu Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X, Trending di YouTube Music

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh MONSTA X.

Video musik Beautiful Liar dirilis pada 9 Januari 2023.

Baru sehari dirilis, video musik Beautiful Liar telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 7,5 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X

Chagaun geu nunbit nal gatgo noldeushi

Myohan deut kkeulliji, geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie

Picheoreom bulkge pin neoye geu hyeokkeuchen

Gashiga dotchyeotji, gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie

Tamsaekhadeut maemdora witaeropgo wiheomhae

Michil deushi ikkeullyeo, neowa na

Toxic, but I like it

Jeoldae chatji mothae neoreul jiul iyu (why oh why)

Saekkamake beonjyeo nae hyeolgwan sok

Gadeuk chan neoye geojiseun

(But I want it more, yeah)

Chagaun geu nunbit nal gatgo noldeushi

Myohan deut kkeulliji, geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie

Picheoreom bulkge pin neoye geu hyeokkeuchen

Gashiga dotchyeotji, gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie

Love me love me love me and

Tell me tell me tell me

Naega neoreul galguhadeut do you want me?

I like when I'm in danger

Love me harder geu weneun shut it shut it

I feel like I don't like basic

Is this what you call lovesick?

I geojittwen sarangirado gikkeoi samkyeo mok gipsuki

Gipsuki saegyeojin tatu (hoo)

Gotonggwa hiyeore datum (hoo)

Kkamake muldeuryeojin nae shimjangeda

Doo doo doo doo

Urin part 2

Igeon jeonjaenge yeonjangjeon

Ne ipsureun dalkomhan hamjeong

I banjeone banjeon yareuthan gamjeong

Eoseo cheochamhi nal kkeulgogajweo

Toxic, so addictive

Nareul michige han dan han gaji iyu (why oh why)

Geotjabeul su eopshi nareul ppyeossokkkaji

Mangchin ne geojiseun

(But I want it more, yeah)

Nan pein dashi tto pain ajikdo

Amulji ana shilpaein gamdong

Niga boyeojun sarange bangshik modu trap trap trap

Igijeogin sago

Woo woo woo

Gotongseureon apeumdo ne apen fine art

Tell me you love me geojitto joeuni

Or I might die right now

Witaeropgo wiheomhae

Jiteojineun danger sign

Meomchul suga eopseo neol, til I die

Goyohan geu nunbit modu samkil deushi

Ikkeullyeo jidokhi beoseonal su eopge beautiful lie

Picheoreom bulkge pin uri yaegi kkeute

Iseongeul ireun deut beoseo nal su eomneun I love your lie

Witaeropgo wiheomhae geuraeseo deo joeunde

(Witaeropgo wiheomhae geuraeseo deo joeunde

Your beautiful lie baby)

(Geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie)

Najocha nal ijeun chae like I'm blind

(Gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie)

