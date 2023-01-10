Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X, Trending di YouTube Music
Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh MONSTA X, sedang trending di YouTube Music.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh MONSTA X.
Video musik Beautiful Liar dirilis pada 9 Januari 2023.
Baru sehari dirilis, video musik Beautiful Liar telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 7,5 juta kali.
Lirik Lagu Beautiful Liar - MONSTA X
Chagaun geu nunbit nal gatgo noldeushi
Myohan deut kkeulliji, geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie
Picheoreom bulkge pin neoye geu hyeokkeuchen
Gashiga dotchyeotji, gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie
Tamsaekhadeut maemdora witaeropgo wiheomhae
Michil deushi ikkeullyeo, neowa na
Toxic, but I like it
Jeoldae chatji mothae neoreul jiul iyu (why oh why)
Saekkamake beonjyeo nae hyeolgwan sok
Gadeuk chan neoye geojiseun
(But I want it more, yeah)
Chagaun geu nunbit nal gatgo noldeushi
Myohan deut kkeulliji, geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie
Picheoreom bulkge pin neoye geu hyeokkeuchen
Gashiga dotchyeotji, gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie
Love me love me love me and
Tell me tell me tell me
Naega neoreul galguhadeut do you want me?
I like when I'm in danger
Love me harder geu weneun shut it shut it
I feel like I don't like basic
Is this what you call lovesick?
I geojittwen sarangirado gikkeoi samkyeo mok gipsuki
Gipsuki saegyeojin tatu (hoo)
Gotonggwa hiyeore datum (hoo)
Kkamake muldeuryeojin nae shimjangeda
Doo doo doo doo
Urin part 2
Igeon jeonjaenge yeonjangjeon
Ne ipsureun dalkomhan hamjeong
I banjeone banjeon yareuthan gamjeong
Eoseo cheochamhi nal kkeulgogajweo
Toxic, so addictive
Nareul michige han dan han gaji iyu (why oh why)
Geotjabeul su eopshi nareul ppyeossokkkaji
Mangchin ne geojiseun
(But I want it more, yeah)
Nan pein dashi tto pain ajikdo
Amulji ana shilpaein gamdong
Niga boyeojun sarange bangshik modu trap trap trap
Igijeogin sago
Woo woo woo
Gotongseureon apeumdo ne apen fine art
Tell me you love me geojitto joeuni
Or I might die right now
Witaeropgo wiheomhae
Jiteojineun danger sign
Meomchul suga eopseo neol, til I die
Goyohan geu nunbit modu samkil deushi
Ikkeullyeo jidokhi beoseonal su eopge beautiful lie
Picheoreom bulkge pin uri yaegi kkeute
Iseongeul ireun deut beoseo nal su eomneun I love your lie
Witaeropgo wiheomhae geuraeseo deo joeunde
(Witaeropgo wiheomhae geuraeseo deo joeunde
Your beautiful lie baby)
(Geobuhal su eomneun beautiful lie)
Najocha nal ijeun chae like I'm blind
(Gikkeoi ip matchweo I love your lie)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
