Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Fixed - New Hope Club: And You Can Walk Away But I Could Never Let Go
Berikut lirik lagu Fixed yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Fixed dirilis pada tahun 2017, lagu Fixed memiliki genre musik pop.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Fixed yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.
Lagu Fixed dirilis New Hope Club pada tahun 2017.
Lagu Fixed mengusung genre musik pop dengan durasi 3 menit 45 detik.
Simak lirik lagu Fixed yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:
I'm a shipwreck waiting for you
You're the rock that stopped me going
Anywhere, anywhere
Going anywhere, anywhere
You're the storm that took me under
Before I knew it was you
I was already going down, going down
I was going down, going down
Anytime that you leave
I find it hard just to breathe
I come apart in every way
You never put me back again
Every time you go I come a little undone
Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed
You got me fixed on you
And you can walk away but I could never let go
Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed
You got me fixed on you
I'll be here if you ever come calling
By the ocean I'm a ghost of everything, everything
That we ever did, ever did
You got me caught, got me hooked, got me fixed up
You got me chained but I wouldn't wanna change for anything, anything
Not for anything, anything
Anytime that you leave
I find it hard just to breathe
I come apart in every way
You never put me back again
Every time you go I come a little undone
Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed
You got me fixed on you
And you can walk away but I could never let go
Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed
You got me fixed on you
Stuck standing on a cliff
It's the way you get your kicks
Ain't the way I wanna live
But that's the way you got me fixed
Stuck standing on a cliff
It's the way you get your kicks
Ain't the way I wanna live
But that's the way you got me fixed
Stuck standing on a cliff
It's the way you get your kicks
Ain't the way I wanna live
But that's the way you got me fixed
Stuck standing on a cliff
It's the way you get your kicks
Ain't the way I wanna live
But that's the way you got me
Every time you go I come a little undone
Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love (holding on)
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed (holding on)
You got me fixed on you
And you can walk away but I could never let go (never let go no)
Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone
Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed
You got me fixed on you
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasn't Good Enough
|Lirik Lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club: I Bet You Told Your Friends
|Chord Gitar Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club ft Danna Paolo: I Spend My Weekend Tryne Get You Off
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club ft Danna Paola: I Spend My Weekend