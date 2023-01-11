Lirik Lagu Fixed - New Hope Club: And You Can Walk Away But I Could Never Let Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Fixed yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Fixed dirilis New Hope Club pada tahun 2017.

Lagu Fixed mengusung genre musik pop dengan durasi 3 menit 45 detik.

Simak lirik lagu Fixed yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

I'm a shipwreck waiting for you

You're the rock that stopped me going

Anywhere, anywhere

Going anywhere, anywhere

You're the storm that took me under

Before I knew it was you

I was already going down, going down

I was going down, going down

Anytime that you leave

I find it hard just to breathe

I come apart in every way

You never put me back again

Every time you go I come a little undone

Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed

You got me fixed on you

And you can walk away but I could never let go

Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed

You got me fixed on you

I'll be here if you ever come calling

By the ocean I'm a ghost of everything, everything

That we ever did, ever did

You got me caught, got me hooked, got me fixed up

You got me chained but I wouldn't wanna change for anything, anything

Not for anything, anything

Anytime that you leave

I find it hard just to breathe

I come apart in every way

You never put me back again

Every time you go I come a little undone

Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed

You got me fixed on you

And you can walk away but I could never let go

Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed

You got me fixed on you

Stuck standing on a cliff

It's the way you get your kicks

Ain't the way I wanna live

But that's the way you got me fixed

Stuck standing on a cliff

It's the way you get your kicks

Ain't the way I wanna live

But that's the way you got me fixed

Stuck standing on a cliff

It's the way you get your kicks

Ain't the way I wanna live

But that's the way you got me fixed

Stuck standing on a cliff

It's the way you get your kicks

Ain't the way I wanna live

But that's the way you got me

Every time you go I come a little undone

Even when it hurts, I'm holding on to your love (holding on)

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed (holding on)

You got me fixed on you

And you can walk away but I could never let go (never let go no)

Don't know how you did it but I'm set in stone

Like I'm fixed, fixed, fixed

You got me fixed on you

(Tribunnews.com)