Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Giddy Up! - Shania Twain: Time to Make It Happеn
Shania Twain merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Giddy Up! pada 5 Januari 2023 lalu. Simak lirik lagu Giddy Up! dari Shania Twain dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Nanda Lusiana Saputri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Giddy Up! dari Shania Twain dalam artikel ini.
Shania Twain merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Giddy Up! pada 5 Januari 2023 lalu.
Giddy Up! masuk ke dalam album terbarunya yang bertajuk Queen of Me.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh David Stewart, Jessica Agombar, RØMANS & Shania Twain.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Youre Still The One - Shania Twain: They Said I Bet Theyll Never Make It
Lirik Lagu Giddy Up! - Shania Twain:
[Verse 1]
I left my heart at a waterin' hole
Somewhere in small-town Ohio
Headed out west to Arizona
'Cause the east coast weather's too cold, cold, cold
Easy come, easy go
I got a fast car with the '90s on
Not a soul on the road, but the road is home
[Pre-Chorus]
Smiles for miles
All up on my face (My face)
Wear it, share it
'Cause we ain't got time to waste (Get to it)
[Chorus]
Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up
Up in your giddy up
Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup
Up in your giddy up
When it gets tough, gotta get a little love
Put some up in your giddy, giddy up
[Verse 2]
Time to make it happеn 'cause it feels so good
Singin' in the mirror like it's Hollywood
Lifе is gettin' shorter, gotta drink it up
Time to shine like I know you should
Slide to the left, then slide to the right
Jump in the air 'til you're ten feet high, yeah
Come on, come on and make it your night
[Pre-Chorus]
Smiles for miles
All up on my face (My face)
Wear it, share it
'Cause we ain't got time to waste (Get to it)
[Chorus]
Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up
Up in your giddy up
Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup
Up in your giddy up
When it gets tough, gotta get a little love
Put some up in your giddy, giddy up
[Post-Chorus]
La-la, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la
La-la, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la
Giddy up
[Bridge]
I left my heart at a waterin' hole
Somewhere in small-town Ohio
Headed out west to Arizona
'Cause the east coast weather's too cold, cold, cold
Easy come, easy go
I got a fast car with the '90s on
Not a soul on the road, but the road is home
[Chorus]
Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up
Up in your giddy up
Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup
Up in your giddy up
When it gets tough, gotta get a little love
Put some up in your giddy, giddy up
[Outro]
La-la, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la (Woah)
La-la, la-la-la-la
La, la-la-la-la (Hey)
La, la-la-la-la
Giddy up
(Tribunnews.com)