Lirik Lagu Giddy Up! - Shania Twain: Time to Make It Happеn

Shania Twain merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Giddy Up! pada 5 Januari 2023 lalu.

Shania Twain merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Giddy Up! pada 5 Januari 2023 lalu. Simak lirik lagu Giddy Up! dari Shania Twain dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Giddy Up! dari Shania Twain dalam artikel ini.

Shania Twain merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Giddy Up! pada 5 Januari 2023 lalu.

Giddy Up! masuk ke dalam album terbarunya yang bertajuk Queen of Me.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh David Stewart, Jessica Agombar, RØMANS & Shania Twain.

Lirik Lagu Giddy Up! - Shania Twain:

[Verse 1]

I left my heart at a waterin' hole

Somewhere in small-town Ohio

Headed out west to Arizona

'Cause the east coast weather's too cold, cold, cold

Easy come, easy go

I got a fast car with the '90s on

Not a soul on the road, but the road is home

[Pre-Chorus]

Smiles for miles

All up on my face (My face)

Wear it, share it

'Cause we ain't got time to waste (Get to it)

[Chorus]

Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up

Up in your giddy up

Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup

Up in your giddy up

When it gets tough, gotta get a little love

Put some up in your giddy, giddy up

[Verse 2]

Time to make it happеn 'cause it feels so good

Singin' in the mirror like it's Hollywood

Lifе is gettin' shorter, gotta drink it up

Time to shine like I know you should

Slide to the left, then slide to the right

Jump in the air 'til you're ten feet high, yeah

Come on, come on and make it your night

[Pre-Chorus]

Smiles for miles

All up on my face (My face)

Wear it, share it

'Cause we ain't got time to waste (Get to it)

[Chorus]

Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up

Up in your giddy up

Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup

Up in your giddy up

When it gets tough, gotta get a little love

Put some up in your giddy, giddy up

[Post-Chorus]

La-la, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la

La-la, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la

Giddy up

[Bridge]

I left my heart at a waterin' hole

Somewhere in small-town Ohio

Headed out west to Arizona

'Cause the east coast weather's too cold, cold, cold

Easy come, easy go

I got a fast car with the '90s on

Not a soul on the road, but the road is home

[Chorus]

Up in your giddy up, giddy, giddy up

Up in your giddy up

Drunk in the city, got litty in the cup

Up in your giddy up

When it gets tough, gotta get a little love

Put some up in your giddy, giddy up

[Outro]

La-la, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la (Woah)

La-la, la-la-la-la

La, la-la-la-la (Hey)

La, la-la-la-la

Giddy up

