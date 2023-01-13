Chord Gitar

Always Somewhere - Scorpions: Arrive at Seven The Place Feels Good

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always Somewhere yang dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always Somewhere dari Scorpions. 

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always Somewhere yang dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions.

Lagu Always Somewhere dirilis pada tahun 1979, silam.

Always Somewhere - Scorpions

[Verse 1]
C               G              F    E   Am
Arrive at seven the place feels good
C              G           Am
No time to call you today
C                G                 F E    Am
Encores till eleven then Chinese food
C              G            Am
Back to the hotel again

[Verse 2]

C             G                 F     E  Am
I call your number the line ain't free
C              G                   Am
I'd like to tell you come to me
C                        G     F    E              Am
A night without you seems like a lost dream
C                  G                    Am
Love I can't tell you how I feel

[Refrain]

C          G 
Always somewhere
Am                             G
Miss you where I've been
F              G              C        G
I'll be back to love you again

C            G
Always somewhere
Am                           G
Miss you where I've been
F         G                       C     G
I'll be back to love you again

 

[Verse 3]

C          G            F    E      Am
Another morning another place
C             G                   Am
The only day off is far away
C               G             F    E    Am
But every city has seen me in the end
C                 G             Am
And brings me to you again

[Refrain]

C                   G
Always somewhere
Am                        G
Miss you where I've been
F           G                        C   G
I'll be back to love you again

C           G
Always somewhere
Am                           G
Miss you where I've been
F          G                      C    G
I'll be back to love you again

