Chord Gitar Always Somewhere - Scorpions: Arrive at Seven The Place Feels Good

Always Somewhere - Scorpions: Arrive at Seven The Place Feels Good
Always Somewhere - Scorpions
[Verse 1]
C G F E Am
Arrive at seven the place feels good
C G Am
No time to call you today
C G F E Am
Encores till eleven then Chinese food
C G Am
Back to the hotel again
[Verse 2]
C G F E Am
I call your number the line ain't free
C G Am
I'd like to tell you come to me
C G F E Am
A night without you seems like a lost dream
C G Am
Love I can't tell you how I feel
[Refrain]
C G
Always somewhere
Am G
Miss you where I've been
F G C G
I'll be back to love you again
C G
Always somewhere
Am G
Miss you where I've been
F G C G
I'll be back to love you again
[Verse 3]
C G F E Am
Another morning another place
C G Am
The only day off is far away
C G F E Am
But every city has seen me in the end
C G Am
And brings me to you again
[Refrain]
C G
Always somewhere
Am G
Miss you where I've been
F G C G
I'll be back to love you again
C G
Always somewhere
Am G
Miss you where I've been
F G C G
I'll be back to love you again
