Chord Gitar Always Somewhere - Scorpions: Arrive at Seven The Place Feels Good

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always Somewhere yang dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions.

Lagu Always Somewhere dirilis pada tahun 1979, silam.

Always Somewhere - Scorpions

[Verse 1]

C G F E Am

Arrive at seven the place feels good

C G Am

No time to call you today

C G F E Am

Encores till eleven then Chinese food

C G Am

Back to the hotel again

[Verse 2]

C G F E Am

I call your number the line ain't free

C G Am

I'd like to tell you come to me

C G F E Am

A night without you seems like a lost dream

C G Am

Love I can't tell you how I feel

[Refrain]

C G

Always somewhere

Am G

Miss you where I've been

F G C G

I'll be back to love you again

C G

Always somewhere

Am G

Miss you where I've been

F G C G

I'll be back to love you again

[Verse 3]

C G F E Am

Another morning another place

C G Am

The only day off is far away

C G F E Am

But every city has seen me in the end

C G Am

And brings me to you again

[Refrain]

C G

Always somewhere

Am G

Miss you where I've been

F G C G

I'll be back to love you again

C G

Always somewhere

Am G

Miss you where I've been

F G C G

I'll be back to love you again

