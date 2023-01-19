Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Those Eyes - New West: Every Hi, Every Bye, Every I Love You

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Those Eyes yang dinyanyikan oleh New West yang kini viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Those Eyes berikut ini.

Lagu Those Eyes dinyanyikan oleh grup musik New West.

Those Eyes Dirilis pada 2019, lalu.

Kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan liri 'Every "hi", every "bye", every I love you you've ever said'.

Chord Gitar Those Eyes - New West:

[Verse 1]

          F#m                     A

When we're out in a crowd laughing loud

                E    B

And nobody knows why

          F#m                    A

When we're lost at a club getting drunk

                    E      B

And you give me that smile

     F#m                   A

Going home in the back of a car

                     E    B

And your hand touches mine

          F#m

When we're done making love

       A                          E    Bsus4

And you look up, and give me those eyes

[Chorus]

     B          F#m                   A

Cause all of the small things that you do

          E                         B

Are what remind me of why I fell for you

               F#m                  A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

          E                     B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

                        F#m A E B

And the small things you do

[Verse 2]

        F#m                           A

When you call me at night while you're out

                      E        B

Getting high with your friends

     F#m                  N.C.

Every hi, every bye, every I love you

           E    Bsus4

You've ever said

[Chorus]

     B          F#m                   A

Cause all of the small things that you do

          E                         B

Are what remind me of why I fell for you

               F#m                  A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

          E                     B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

And the small things you do

[Bridge]

A B F# x2

[Refrain]

          F#m

When we're done making love

       A                          E    N.C.

And you look up, and give me those eyes

[Chorus]

                F#m                   A

Cause all of the small things that you do

          E                         B

Are what remind me of why I fell for you

               F#m                  A

And when we're apart and I'm missing you

          E                     B

I close my eyes and all I see is you

                        F#m A E B

And the small things you do

                        F#m A E B

All the small things you do

