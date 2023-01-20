Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Flowers - Miley Cyrus: I Can Buy Myself Flowers

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Flowers oleh Miley Cyrus yang telah dirilis pada 13 Januari 2023.

Miley Cyrus rilis lagu berjudul Flowers pada 13 Januari 2023, simak chord gitarnya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Flowers.

Lagu Flowers dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Miley Cyrus.

Video klip lagu Flowers telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadi Miley Cyrus pada 13 Januari 2023.

Lagu Flowers kini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: I can buy myself flowers.

Chord Gitar Lagu Flowers - Miley Cyrus:

[Verse 1]

        Am            Dm

We were good, we were gold

        G                   C

Kind of dream that can’t be sold

        Am            Dm

We were right ‘til we weren’t

        G                   C

Built a home and watched it burn

[Pre-Chorus]

     Am                        Dm

Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

 E7

Started to cry but then remembered, I

[Chorus]

Am               Dm

I can buy myself flowers

G                     C   C/B

 Write my name in the sand

Am                  Dm

 Talk to myself for hours

G                           C   C/B

 See things you don’t understand

Am                 Dm

 I can take myself dancing

G                      C   C/B

 And I can hold my own hand

            F              E7       Am

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

                    Dm

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

G                    C             C/B

 Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

[Verse 2]

         Am            Dm

Paint my nails, cherry red

          G              C   Cmaj7

Match the roses that you left

     Am          Dm

No remorse, no regret

     G                  C   Cmaj7

I forget every word you said

[Pre-Chorus]

     Am                              Dm

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

 E7

Started to cry but then remembered I

[Chorus]

Am               Dm

I can buy myself flowers

G                     C   C/B

 Write my name in the sand

Am                  Dm

 Talk to myself for hours

G                           C   C/B

 See things you don’t understand

Am                 Dm

 I can take myself dancing, yeah

G                      C   C/B

 And I can hold my own hand

            F              E7       Am

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

                    Dm

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

G                    C             C/B

 Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Am                   Dm

 Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

G                    C

 Can love me better, I

[Pre-Chorus]

Am                              Dm

I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

 E7

Started to cry but then remembered I

[Chorus]

Am               Dm

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-uh)

G                     C   C/B

 Write my name in the sand

Am                  Dm

 Talk to myself for hours (Yeah-eah)

G                           C   C/B

 See things you don’t understand

Am                 Dm

 I can take myself dancing (Yeah-eah)

G                      C   C/B

 And I can hold my own hand

            F              E7

Yeah, I can love me better than

            F              E7       Am

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Outro]

                    Dm

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

G                    C             C/B

 Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Baby yeah)

Am                   Dm

 Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

G                    C   C/B   Am

 Can love me better, I

