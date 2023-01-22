Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Vandalize – ONE OK ROCK: Said You'd Keep Me Safe, Now You're Tearing Me Down
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Vandalize dari ONE OK ROCK yang berkolaborasi dengan Sonic Frontiers.
Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Vandalize dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu ketiga dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.
Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.
Single Vandalize ini juga dirilis dalam bentuk video musik yang berkolaborasi dengan video game, Sonic Frontiers.
Baca juga: ONE OK ROCK Rilis Album ke-10 Luxury Disease, Indonesia jadi Pendengar Nomor 1 di Ranking iTunes
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Vandalize’ dari ONE OK ROCK.
Am F Dm Em
Am
Sound the alarm
Am
Shatter me like glass
F
Covered in scars
Dm Em G
But roses are coming through the cracks
Am
Time that you killed
Am
You promised to help me rebuild
F
It caught me off guard
Dm Em
Sound the alarm
F G
Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down
Am Em
Am I laid to waste now that you're not around
F G
Come and leave your mark
Am
Vandalize my heart
F G
Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins
Am Em
Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it
F G
Come and leave your mark
Dm
Vandalize my heart
Am
Did we make a work of art just so you could deface it?
Am
Did you let it fall apart just so you could replace it?
G F
Had your name on the side of a burning bridge
Dm G
Watch it fade when the smoke rolls in
Am
Time that you killed
Am
You promised to help me rebuild
F
Feels like you planned it
Dm Em
Took us for granted, oh
F G
Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down
Am Em
Am I laid to waste now that you're not around
F G
Come and leave your mark
Am
Vandalize my heart
F G
Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins
Am Em
Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it
F G
Come and leave your mark
Dm
Vandalize my heart
F Dm
Oh, you're freaking crazy
G
Hate me, love you,
E Am G F
breaking bottles on the pavement
F C Dm
Just to watch it crash
F G
Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down
Am Em
Am I laid to waste now that you're not around
F G
Come and leave your mark
Am
Vandalize my heart
N.C. G
Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins
Am Em
Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it
F G
Come and leave your mark
Dm
Vandalize my heart
F G
Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down
Am Em
Am I laid to waste now that you're not around
F G
Come and leave your mark
Am
Vandalize my heart
(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)