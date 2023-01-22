Chord Gitar Vandalize – ONE OK ROCK: Said You'd Keep Me Safe, Now You're Tearing Me Down

ONE OK ROCK - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Vandalize dari ONE OK ROCK yang berkolaborasi dengan Sonic Frontiers.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Vandalize dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ketiga dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu ini tersaji dalam dua versi yakni lirik bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.

Single Vandalize ini juga dirilis dalam bentuk video musik yang berkolaborasi dengan video game, Sonic Frontiers.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu ‘Vandalize’ dari ONE OK ROCK.

Am F Dm Em

Am

Sound the alarm

Am

Shatter me like glass

F

Covered in scars

Dm Em G

But roses are coming through the cracks

Am

Time that you killed

Am

You promised to help me rebuild

F

It caught me off guard

Dm Em

Sound the alarm

F G

Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down

Am Em

Am I laid to waste now that you're not around

F G

Come and leave your mark

Am

Vandalize my heart

F G

Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins

Am Em

Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it

F G

Come and leave your mark

Dm

Vandalize my heart

Am

Did we make a work of art just so you could deface it?

Am

Did you let it fall apart just so you could replace it?

G F

Had your name on the side of a burning bridge

Dm G

Watch it fade when the smoke rolls in

Am

Time that you killed

Am

You promised to help me rebuild

F

Feels like you planned it

Dm Em

Took us for granted, oh

F G

Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down

Am Em

Am I laid to waste now that you're not around

F G

Come and leave your mark

Am

Vandalize my heart

F G

Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins

Am Em

Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it

F G

Come and leave your mark

Dm

Vandalize my heart

F Dm

Oh, you're freaking crazy

G

Hate me, love you,

E Am G F

breaking bottles on the pavement

F C Dm

Just to watch it crash

F G

Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down

Am Em

Am I laid to waste now that you're not around

F G

Come and leave your mark

Am

Vandalize my heart

N.C. G

Fight the pain away, my head is in ruins

Am Em

Need you in my veins, don't know how you do it

F G

Come and leave your mark

Dm

Vandalize my heart

F G

Said you'd keep me safe, now you're tearing me down

Am Em

Am I laid to waste now that you're not around

F G

Come and leave your mark

Am

Vandalize my heart

