Musik Video Where Do We Go Now - Gracie Abrams. Gracie Abrams telah merilis lagu Where Do We Go Now pada 13 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Where Do We Go Now yang dipopulerkan oleh Gracie Abrams di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Where Do We Go Now - Gracie Abrams:

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

C

24th street

Em D C

Where you held me, grabbed my arm

Em D C

What a mental fire alarm

Em D C

'Cause a lot of that felt wrong

C

Like I miss you

Em D C

When I kissed you back I lied

Em D C

You don't know how hard I tried

Em D C

Had to fake the longest time

[Chorus]

C

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

C

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

[Verse 2]

C

You look hopeful

Em D C

Like we're supposed to work somehow

Em D C

Can't you tell our light burnt out

Em D C

Got a lot to cry about

C

There's nothing left here

Em D C

All our best years are behind

Em D C

What a brutal way to die

Em D C

But you choose it every time

[Chorus]

C

So, where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

C

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

[Bridge]

C

We could meet down the line

D

After all of the time and

Em

Give an actual try

D

I can't promise you'll like it

C

I know I changed overnight

D

So I can't blame you for fighting

Em

And I'd be losing my mind

D

If you lived in your writing

C

'Cause now I'm half of myself here without you

G

You're the best in my life and I lost you

Em

And we had no control when it fell through

D

It was one-sided, hate how I hurt you

C

If I could I'd have changed every feeling

G

Reservations were up to the ceiling

Em

Guess the space was the thing that I needed

G

But I miss you

[Chorus]

C

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

C

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

D

Where do we go now?

Em

Where do we go now?

