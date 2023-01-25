Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Woke Up In Love - Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott

Berikut chord gitar lagu Woke Up In Love - Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott, lengkap dengan liriknya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Woke Up In Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Woke Up In Love telah dirilis pada 21 September 2022 di kanal YouTube KygoMusic.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Woke Up In Love - Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott:

[Intro]
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love (Woke up in love)
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love

[Verse 1]
G                 D     A      Bm
Lately, I've been losing these nights
        G               D                 A
One more heartbreak and I'm done with this
G              D       A           Bm
Shadows on the ceiling, they don't fight
       G                  D         A
But I still argue for the hell of it

[Pre-Chorus]
              Em7                     G
I'm trying my hardest now, I feel you reaching out
              Asus4                           A
I don't wanna be the one that's always on the edge

[Chorus]
             G          D
You found me all messed up
             A          Bm
You found me down on my luck
   G    D           A          Bm
So lost, but then I woke up in love
           G       D
When I was chasing highs
             A        Bm
You went and saved my life
              G    D
You picked me up
            A          Bm
Thank God I woke up in love

[Post-Chorus]
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           A          Bm
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           N.C.
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love

[Drop]
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm    Bm
    Then I woke up in love

[Verse 2]
G                   D         A            Bm
Sometimes all those dark days, they try to find me
G                 D          A
But that's when I lean on you
G         D       A               Bm
Whatever happens, my trouble's behind me
      G                  D             A
'Cause your love's gonna see me through

[Pre-Chorus]
            Em7                       G
Nothing can bring me down, I feel you reaching out
                  Asus4                            A
You're pulling me back when I'm about to reach the edge

[Chorus]
             G          D
You found me all messed up
             A          Bm
You found me down on my luck
   G    D           A          Bm
So lost, but then I woke up in love
           G       D
When I was chasing highs
             A        Bm
You went and saved my life
              G    D
You picked me up
            A          Bm
Thank God I woke up in love

[Post-Chorus]
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           A          Bm
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           N.C.
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love

[Drop]
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love
G  D       A          Bm
    Then I woke up in love

[Chorus]
             G          D
You found me all messed up (All messed up)
             A          Bm
You found me down on my luck
   G    D           A          Bm
So lost, but then I woke up in love (Woke up in love)
           G       D
When I was chasing highs
             A        Bm
You went and saved my life
              G    D
You picked me up
            A          Bm
Thank God I woke up in love (Woke up in love)

[Outro]
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           A          Bm
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love (Woke up in love)
     G    D    A    Bm
With you
              G    D           A          Bm
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love

