Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sunshine - Steve Lacy ft Foushee: Where You Are, But I'm Always Gonna Be

Lagu Sunshine telah dirilis Steve Lacy pada 13 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sunshine - Steve Lacy feat Foushee:

[Intro]

G#m F#m B C#m

[Verse 1]

G#m

Lookin' like it's all catchin' up to you lately

F#m B C#m

Been a couple months since I told you it's over

G#m

Caught me off guard when I saw you last week

F#m B C#m

Oh-so tough, but you bluffed when you had me

G#m N.C.

Sayin', "My ex, " like my name ain't Steve

G#m

Gave you a chance and some dopamine

F#m B C#m

Safe to say, after me, you peaked

C#m

Still I'll give you dick anytime you need

[Pre-chorus]

G#m

Admit that I wasn't lost

G#m

You're taking it just as hard

F#m B C#m

Criticize me all you want

[Chorus]

C#m

But I'm always gonna be

G#m

where you are

F#m B C#m

Where you are

C#m

But I'm always gonna be

G#m

Where you are

F#m B C#m

Where you are

C#m

But I'm always gonna be, yeah

[Verse 2]

G#m

I took the high road, do it through every word

F#m B C#m

Is it still that special if the whole world has owned?

G#m

And you always chasin', you can't replace it

G#m

Put those feelings back where they came from

F#m B C#m

Why can't we just get along? Or, at least, let's get it on

G#m

Honestly, I wouldn't mind, I would do it one more time

F#m B C#m

I would let you cut the line just so I could be right

[Chorus]

G#m

where you are

F#m B C#m

Where you are

C#m

But I'm always gonna be

G#m

Where you are

F#m B C#m

Where you are

C#m

But I'm always gonna be

N.C.

(Where you are) where you are

N.C.

Where you are

N.C.

But I'm always gonna be

N.C.

Where you are

N.C.

Where you are

N.C.

But I'm always gonna be, yeah

[Outro]

G#m G#m F#m G#m F#m

I mean

C#m C#m F#m C#m F#m

If I'm always gonna be there, then I might as well

G#m G#m F#m G#m F#m

I don't know about you, but, ah, come on

C#m C#m F#m C#m F#m G#m

I still, I still love you

G#m F#m G#m F#m C#m

I still, I still love you

C#m F#m C#m F#m G#m

I still, I still love you

G#m F#m G#m F#m C#m

I still, I still love you

C#m F#m C#m F#m G#m

I still, I still love you (you, you, you)

G#m F#m G#m F#m C#m

I still, I still love you (you, you, you)

C#m F#m C#m F#m G#m

I still, I still love you (you, you, you)

G#m F#m G#m F#m C#m

I still, I still love you (you, you, you)

C#m F#m C#m F#m G#m

I still, I still love you

