Breaking News:
Banjir di Manado, Menggenang sejak Subuh hingga Bandara Sam Ratulangi Ikut Terdampak

Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Moon Bae - Julian Jacob: Love, Can You be Mine?

Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lagu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022. Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Moon Bae - Julian Jacob: Love, Can You be Mine?
Instagram @julianjacs
Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lahu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022. Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini.

Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lagu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022.

Meski baru dirilis tahun lalu, tembang Moon Bae sebenarnya sudah ditulis Julian jacob sejak empat tahun lalu.

Lagu Moon Bae menceritakan tentang cinta yang tidak memiliki kepastian dan harapan.

Julian Jacob, ramaikan pagelaran Pucuk Cool Jam Festival 2019 bersama 6 Band dan 6 Ekstrakurikuler finalis yang mewakili masing-masing kota untuk beradu aksi dan berkolaborasi di panggung Pucuk Cool Jam Festival, yang digelar di Lapangan PPI Pussenif Bandung, Sabtu (9/3/2019) bertepatan dengan Hari Musik Nasional. TRIBUNNEWS.COM/FX ISMANTO
Julian Jacob, ramaikan pagelaran Pucuk Cool Jam Festival 2019 di Lapangan PPI Pussenif Bandung, Sabtu (9/3/2019) bertepatan dengan Hari Musik Nasional. (TRIBUNNEWS.COM/TRIBUNNEWS.COM/FX ISMANTO)

Baca juga: Resmi Menikah dengan Mirriam Eka, Julian Jacob Jalani Pemberkatan di Gereja Katedral Jakarta

Berikut lirik lagu Moon Bae - Julian jacob:

Loud wind
Keeps pouring
Through the bridge of
Our sins

Your warm soul
I want nothing at all
I don't need more
Till we're old

I just want you to hold me
I just want you to hold me, mmm

Love, can you be mine?
And I'll be yours, forever more
We stepped on a different stone
But you're the cure to my sore

Has it been long enough?
'Cause I can feel around
In this room
Room for dark
In a place that you can't climb
Has been closer
Close enough
Close enough

Lay down
Lay your armor down
Our world is breaking down
Feel me
Feel the fear around me
Remember we decided
To be happy?

Love, can you be mine?
And I'll be yours, forever more
We stepped on a different stone
But you're the cure to my sore

To my sore

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Moon Bae
Julian Jacob
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Yg Bagus Terdekat Di Ngawi
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Yg Bagus Terdekat Di Ngawi
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Ngawi
    Mobil Honda Jazz Tahun 2008 Bekas Matic Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal Siap Pakai - Nganjuk
    Mobil Honda Jazz Tahun 2008 Bekas Matic Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal Siap Pakai - Nganjuk
    Rp95.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Nganjuk
    PASANG CCTV MURAH PANTAU HP & MONITOR
    PASANG CCTV MURAH PANTAU HP & MONITOR
    Rp1.532.700
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Terima jasa pasang penangkal petir paket konvensional 2Aip lengkap + Grounding
    Terima jasa pasang penangkal petir paket konvensional 2Aip lengkap + Grounding
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Klinik terapi pengobatan alat vital balikpapan bpk Nurjaman
    Klinik terapi pengobatan alat vital balikpapan bpk Nurjaman
    Rp600.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Pembersih Wajah Cowok, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
    Pembersih Wajah Cowok, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
    Rp126.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Pabrik paving block grass terdekat diLowokwaru
    Pabrik paving block grass terdekat diLowokwaru
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    ahli pasang cctv kelapa gading jakarta utara
    ahli pasang cctv kelapa gading jakarta utara
    Rp4.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Kediri, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Kediri, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Pewarna Kuning Telur Taman Krocok
    Pewarna Kuning Telur Taman Krocok
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Bondowoso
    BUC! INVESTASI RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI DI PURWOREJO TANAH PALING LUAS DEKAT BANDARA NYIA
    BUC! INVESTASI RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI DI PURWOREJO TANAH PALING LUAS DEKAT BANDARA NYIA
    Rp13,4 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Purworejo
    Pewarna Telur Merah Sawahan
    Pewarna Telur Merah Sawahan
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Madiun
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI MURAH DEKAT SAMSAT SLEMAN (SHM/IMB PECAH)
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI MURAH DEKAT SAMSAT SLEMAN (SHM/IMB PECAH)
    Rp545.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    ( WA 0812-1545-2533 ) Grosir Centong Kayu Bangli
    ( WA 0812-1545-2533 ) Grosir Centong Kayu Bangli
    Rp99.999
    Jawa Tengah, Temanggung
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital + Set Top Box Bergaransi Gading Serpong
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital + Set Top Box Bergaransi Gading Serpong
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Mobil Honda City I-dsi 2008 Bekas Siap Pakai Normal Harga Nego - Bandung
    Mobil Honda City I-dsi 2008 Bekas Siap Pakai Normal Harga Nego - Bandung
    Rp88.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Cctv Kota Tangerang, Jasa Pasang dan Perbaikan cctv tangerang
    Cctv Kota Tangerang, Jasa Pasang dan Perbaikan cctv tangerang
    Rp300.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Jasa Pembuatan Taman Jakarta
    Jasa Pembuatan Taman Jakarta
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Peket Murah-Pasang Penangkal Petir Rangkasbitung, BMS ELEKTRO
    Peket Murah-Pasang Penangkal Petir Rangkasbitung, BMS ELEKTRO
    Rp1.850.000
    Banten, Lebak
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla D Plus 2015 Bekas Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Tasikmalaya
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla D Plus 2015 Bekas Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Siap Pakai - Tasikmalaya
    Rp80.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan