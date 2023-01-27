Lirik Lagu Moon Bae - Julian Jacob: Love, Can You be Mine?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini.

Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lagu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022.

Meski baru dirilis tahun lalu, tembang Moon Bae sebenarnya sudah ditulis Julian jacob sejak empat tahun lalu.

Lagu Moon Bae menceritakan tentang cinta yang tidak memiliki kepastian dan harapan.

Berikut lirik lagu Moon Bae - Julian jacob:

Loud wind

Keeps pouring

Through the bridge of

Our sins

Your warm soul

I want nothing at all

I don't need more

Till we're old

I just want you to hold me

I just want you to hold me, mmm

Love, can you be mine?

And I'll be yours, forever more

We stepped on a different stone

But you're the cure to my sore

Has it been long enough?

'Cause I can feel around

In this room

Room for dark

In a place that you can't climb

Has been closer

Close enough

Close enough

Lay down

Lay your armor down

Our world is breaking down

Feel me

Feel the fear around me

Remember we decided

To be happy?

Love, can you be mine?

And I'll be yours, forever more

We stepped on a different stone

But you're the cure to my sore

To my sore

