Lirik Lagu Moon Bae - Julian Jacob: Love, Can You be Mine?
Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lagu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022. Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Moon Bae dari Julian Jacob dalam artikel ini.
Penyayi Julian Jacob merilis lagu teranyarnya bertajuk Moon Bae pada 17 Januari 2022.
Meski baru dirilis tahun lalu, tembang Moon Bae sebenarnya sudah ditulis Julian jacob sejak empat tahun lalu.
Lagu Moon Bae menceritakan tentang cinta yang tidak memiliki kepastian dan harapan.
Berikut lirik lagu Moon Bae - Julian jacob:
Loud wind
Keeps pouring
Through the bridge of
Our sins
Your warm soul
I want nothing at all
I don't need more
Till we're old
I just want you to hold me
I just want you to hold me, mmm
Love, can you be mine?
And I'll be yours, forever more
We stepped on a different stone
But you're the cure to my sore
Has it been long enough?
'Cause I can feel around
In this room
Room for dark
In a place that you can't climb
Has been closer
Close enough
Close enough
Lay down
Lay your armor down
Our world is breaking down
Feel me
Feel the fear around me
Remember we decided
To be happy?
Love, can you be mine?
And I'll be yours, forever more
We stepped on a different stone
But you're the cure to my sore
To my sore
