Lirik Lagu Villain - Bella Poarch: I Know That You Get Jealous

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Villain yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch.

Lagu Villain memiliki durasi 2 menit 25 detik.

Lagu Villain dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Villain memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Villain yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:

I don’t know why I’m like this

I love to piss you off

Something in my psychosis

Finds it a little hard

I always got good intentions

You tell me I saved your life

But I’m craving your attention (And you know that I’ve got two sides)

I’ll be the villain tonight

I kinda like when you despise me after we fight (Feels so much better when I’m)

Pushin’ all your buttons ‘till you’re crawling on the floor

You say you hate my guts but you’re still coming back for more

I know that you get jealous

So, I’ll play the fantasy

I know it gives you hell when

Everyone looks at me

Some of my favorite moments

Usually start with tears

Swear that you pull me closer

Whenever we flirt with fear

I’ll be the villain tonight

I kinda like when you despise me after we fight (Feels so much better when I’m)

Pushin’ all your buttons ‘till you’re crawling on the floor

You say you hate my guts but you’re still coming back for more

I’ll be the villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

What’s you and I without a little pain

Tastes bittersweet each time you say my name

If love was poison, we would drink it anyways

Feels so good playing these wicked little games

I’ll be the villain tonight

I kinda like when you despise me after we fight (Feels so much better when I’m)

Pushin’ all your buttons ‘till you’re crawling on the floor

You say you hate my guts but you’re still coming back for more

I’ll be the villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

The villain, I-I-the villain (I’ll be)

