Lirik Lagu Dolls - Bella Poarch: You Better Watch Your Back

Lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan penyanyi asal Bella Poarch, lagu Dolls dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lirik Lagu Dolls - Bella Poarch: You Better Watch Your Back
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Bella Poarch
Lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Filipina Bella Poarch.

Lagu Dolls dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Dolls memiliki durasi 4 menit 3 detik.

Lagu Dolls memiliki genre musik indie.

Simak lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:

Oh, don't I look nice? Batting my eyes
Isn't it pure perfection?
Cute, think I'm polite, stereotype
Got your full attention

Think that you can play with me?
You better watch your back
The last thing that you'll hear
Will be my laugh (haha, yeah)
'Cause baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will
Push you downhill
Might be pretty, but we're still
Bitter as much as we're sweet
Knife hidden under the sheets
Baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will (go)
-Voke us or we'll
Pretty, but we're still
Heels, made out of steel, how does it feel
To be walked all over?

Nails leaving a trail, got 'em pigtails
Blood drips down your shoulder
Baby, there's power in numbers
Better warn all of your friends

You're down to less than an hour
We all know how this ends
Dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will
Push you downhill
Might be pretty, but we're still
Bitter as much as we're sweet
Knife hidden under the sheets
Baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will (go)
-Voke us or we'll
Pretty, but we're still
Sugar and spice and everything nice

No, that's not what we're made of
Venom and ice, tequila that bites
Go ahead and pray 'cause (haha)
'Cause, baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will
Push you downhill
Might be pretty, but we're still
Bitter as much as we're sweet

Knife hidden under the sheets
Baby, dolls kill
Don't provoke us or we will

