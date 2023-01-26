Lirik Lagu Dolls - Bella Poarch: You Better Watch Your Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Filipina Bella Poarch.

Lagu Dolls dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Dolls memiliki durasi 4 menit 3 detik.

Lagu Dolls memiliki genre musik indie.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Living Hell - Bella Poarch: Trust Me With That Heart Of Yours

Simak lirik lagu Dolls yang dinyanyikan oleh Bella Poarch dalam artikel berikut:

Oh, don't I look nice? Batting my eyes

Isn't it pure perfection?

Cute, think I'm polite, stereotype

Got your full attention

Think that you can play with me?

You better watch your back

The last thing that you'll hear

Will be my laugh (haha, yeah)

'Cause baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will

Push you downhill

Might be pretty, but we're still

Bitter as much as we're sweet

Knife hidden under the sheets

Baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will (go)

-Voke us or we'll

Pretty, but we're still

Heels, made out of steel, how does it feel

To be walked all over?

Nails leaving a trail, got 'em pigtails

Blood drips down your shoulder

Baby, there's power in numbers

Better warn all of your friends

You're down to less than an hour

We all know how this ends

Dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will

Push you downhill

Might be pretty, but we're still

Bitter as much as we're sweet

Knife hidden under the sheets

Baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will (go)

-Voke us or we'll

Pretty, but we're still

Sugar and spice and everything nice

No, that's not what we're made of

Venom and ice, tequila that bites

Go ahead and pray 'cause (haha)

'Cause, baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will

Push you downhill

Might be pretty, but we're still

Bitter as much as we're sweet

Knife hidden under the sheets

Baby, dolls kill

Don't provoke us or we will

(Tribunnews.com)