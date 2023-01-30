Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I'll Be Waiting - Cian Ducrot, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu I'll Be Waiting yang dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu I'll Be Waiting telah dirilis Cian Ducrot pada 11 November2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu I'll Be Waiting yang Dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot:

Leave your keys if you're not coming home

You packed your bags full of letting go

You were moving in, now you're moving on

There's no getting used to you being gone

You were down now you're giving up

Just a false start if you're quitting on us

Another year, just another lie

Wish you'd call so I could say goodbye

And let you know

I'll wait for you every night

If you ever wanna fall in love

If you ever wanna bet on us

If you ever wanna be my one

I'll be waiting

If you ever want one more night

If you ever wanna make things right

If you ever wanna change your mind

I'll be waiting

I'll be waiting

Never thought that you'd be giving up

Guess with all the climbing, you're tired, and you fell out of love

Maybe if you don't crash the landing

You'll end up right back where I'm standing

And then you'll know

I'll wait for you every night

If you ever wanna fall in love

If you ever wanna bet on us

If you ever wanna be my one

I'll be waiting

If you ever want one more night

If you ever wanna make things right

If you ever wanna change your mind

I'll be waiting

If you ever wanna fall in love

If you ever wanna bet on us

If you ever wanna be my one

I'll be waiting