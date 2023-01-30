Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I'll Be Waiting - Cian Ducrot, Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu I'll Be Waiting yang dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Berikut lirik lagu I'll Be Waiting yang dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot, lengkap dengan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu I'll Be Waiting yang dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu I'll Be Waiting telah dirilis Cian Ducrot pada 11 November2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu I'll Be Waiting yang Dipopulerkan oleh Cian Ducrot:

Leave your keys if you're not coming home
You packed your bags full of letting go
You were moving in, now you're moving on
There's no getting used to you being gone

You were down now you're giving up
Just a false start if you're quitting on us
Another year, just another lie
Wish you'd call so I could say goodbye

And let you know
I'll wait for you every night

If you ever wanna fall in love
If you ever wanna bet on us
If you ever wanna be my one
I'll be waiting

If you ever want one more night
If you ever wanna make things right
If you ever wanna change your mind
I'll be waiting

I'll be waiting

Never thought that you'd be giving up
Guess with all the climbing, you're tired, and you fell out of love
Maybe if you don't crash the landing
You'll end up right back where I'm standing

And then you'll know
I'll wait for you every night

If you ever wanna fall in love
If you ever wanna bet on us
If you ever wanna be my one
I'll be waiting

If you ever want one more night
If you ever wanna make things right
If you ever wanna change your mind
I'll be waiting

If you ever wanna fall in love
If you ever wanna bet on us
If you ever wanna be my one
I'll be waiting

