Drama korea
Link Nonton Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun yang Dibintangi Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo
Berikut link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun yang dibintangi oleh Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun yang dibintangi oleh Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo.
Descendants of The Sun merupakan drama Korea yang bergenre action romance.
Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun telah tayang perdana 24 Februari 2016 dan terdiri dari 16 episode.
Setiap episodenya, drama Korea Descendants of The Sun memliki durasi 60 menit.
Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun disutradarai oleh Baek Sang Hoon dan Lee Eung Bok.
Link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun: Klik
Baca juga: Kabar Pemain Drakor Descendants Of The Sun, Song Hye Kyo Comeback Drama Baru, Song Joong Ki Menikah
Link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun: Klik
Link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun: Klik
Link nonton drama Korea Descendants of The Sun: Klik
Sinopsis Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun
Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun bercerita tentang kisah cinta yang bersemi antara seorang ahli bedah dan seorang perwira pasukan khusus.
Yoo Shi Jin merupakan kapten pasukan khusus, dikutip dari Asianwiki.
Yoo Shi Jin berhasil menangkap seorang pencuri sepeda motor dengan Sersan Mayor Dae Young,
Namun pencuri tersebut terluka selama penangkapannya.
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik dan Terjemah Lagu Everytime - Chen EXO feat Punch, Ost Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun
|8 Fakta Song Joong Ki: Mulai Terkenal di Drama Descendants of the Sun
|Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun Mulai Tayang Malam Ini di NET TV, Ini Profil 4 Pemeran Utamanya
|Song Hye Kyo Bakal Reuni dengan Sutradara Descendants Of The Sun