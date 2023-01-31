Lirik Lagu How To Cry - Sam Smith: Cause Nobody Taught You How To Cry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu How To Cry, lagu baru Sam Smith.

Lagu How To Cry telah dirilis Sam Smith pada 27 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu How To Cry terdapat pada album baru Sam Smith yang bertajuk 'Gloria'.

Berikut Lirik Lagu How To Cry yang Dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith:

I don’t know when you’re sad

I can’t tell when you’re mad

You’ve never been vulnerable

I believed you could change

But you’re still the same

And I’m still invisible

I keep secrets from my family

All the ways you been controlling me

When it hurt I didn’t make a sound

All the drama that you put us through

How amazing that it’s never you

Who lit the fire, burnt the whole house down

‘Cause nobody taught you how to cry

But somebody showed you how to lie

All of the feelings you don’t show

Are all of the reasons to let go

I know I got nothing left

I know I got nothing left

I get that it’s deep

You’ve never been free

You’ve never been satisfied

And you blame that on me

The pain you can’t see

The anger you hold inside

I keep secrets from my friends at home

So embarrassed, I’ve been so alone

God I’m over me protecting you

‘Cause nobody taught you how to cry

But somebody showed you how to lie

All of the feelings you don’t show

Are all of the reasons to let go

I know I got nothing left

I know I got nothing left

I know I got nothing left

I know I got nothing left

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Night Before Christmas - Sam Smith, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)