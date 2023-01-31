Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu How To Cry - Sam Smith: Cause Nobody Taught You How To Cry
Berikut lirik lagu How To Cry, lagu baru Sam Smith yang telah dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu How To Cry, lagu baru Sam Smith.
Lagu How To Cry telah dirilis Sam Smith pada 27 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu How To Cry terdapat pada album baru Sam Smith yang bertajuk 'Gloria'.
Berikut Lirik Lagu How To Cry yang Dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith:
I don’t know when you’re sad
I can’t tell when you’re mad
You’ve never been vulnerable
I believed you could change
But you’re still the same
And I’m still invisible
I keep secrets from my family
All the ways you been controlling me
When it hurt I didn’t make a sound
All the drama that you put us through
How amazing that it’s never you
Who lit the fire, burnt the whole house down
‘Cause nobody taught you how to cry
But somebody showed you how to lie
All of the feelings you don’t show
Are all of the reasons to let go
I know I got nothing left
I know I got nothing left
I get that it’s deep
You’ve never been free
You’ve never been satisfied
And you blame that on me
The pain you can’t see
The anger you hold inside
I keep secrets from my friends at home
So embarrassed, I’ve been so alone
God I’m over me protecting you
‘Cause nobody taught you how to cry
But somebody showed you how to lie
All of the feelings you don’t show
Are all of the reasons to let go
I know I got nothing left
I know I got nothing left
I know I got nothing left
I know I got nothing left
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Night Before Christmas - Sam Smith, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia
Lirik Video:
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger - Sam Smith feat Normani
|5 Lagu Sam Smith yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Like I Can hingga Stay With Me
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Viral di TikTok
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Viral di TikTok