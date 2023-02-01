Lagu Little Talk merupakan bagian dari album My Head Is an Animal, yang dipopulerkan oleh Of Monsters And Men.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Little Talks dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Little Talks merupakan bagian dari album My Head Is an Animal, yang dipopulerkan oleh Of Monsters And Men.

Lirik Lagu Little Talks - Of Monsters And Men:

I don't like walking around this old and empty house

So hold my hand, I'll walk with you my dear

The stairs creak as you sleep

It's keeping me awake

It's the house telling you to close your eyes

And some days I can't even dress myself

It's killing me to see you this way

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Luluh - Khai Bahar: Jika Kau Tak Mampu Memberiku Senyum Usah Kau Hadirkan dengan Kedukaan

'Cause though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

There's an old voice in my head

That's holding me back

Well, tell her that I miss our little talks

Soon it will be over and buried with our past

We used to play outside when we were young

And full of life and full of love

Some days I don't know if I am wrong or right

Your mind is playing tricks on you, my dear

'Cause though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

Don't listen to a word I say

(Hey)

The screams all sound the same

(Hey)

And though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

Baca juga: Lirik dan Makna Lagu Benih - Raissa Anggiani feat Nuca, Tentang Cinta yang Tak Menuntut Balasan

You're gone, gone, gone away

I watched you disappear

All that's left is a ghost of you

Now we're torn, torn, torn apart

There's nothing we can do

Just let me go, we'll meet again soon

Now wait, wait, wait for me, please hang around

I'll see you when I fall asleep

Don't listen to a word I say

(Hey)

The screams all sound the same

(Hey)

Though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

Don't listen to a word I say

(Hey)

The screams all sound the same

(Hey)

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Im Not Here To Make Friends - Sam Smith: Dont Be Scared if You Like It

Though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

Though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

Though the truth may vary

This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore

(Tribunnews.com)