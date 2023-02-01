Lirik Lagu
Lagu Little Talk merupakan bagian dari album My Head Is an Animal, yang dipopulerkan oleh Of Monsters And Men.
Lirik Lagu Little Talks - Of Monsters And Men:
I don't like walking around this old and empty house
So hold my hand, I'll walk with you my dear
The stairs creak as you sleep
It's keeping me awake
It's the house telling you to close your eyes
And some days I can't even dress myself
It's killing me to see you this way
'Cause though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
There's an old voice in my head
That's holding me back
Well, tell her that I miss our little talks
Soon it will be over and buried with our past
We used to play outside when we were young
And full of life and full of love
Some days I don't know if I am wrong or right
Your mind is playing tricks on you, my dear
'Cause though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
Don't listen to a word I say
(Hey)
The screams all sound the same
(Hey)
And though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
You're gone, gone, gone away
I watched you disappear
All that's left is a ghost of you
Now we're torn, torn, torn apart
There's nothing we can do
Just let me go, we'll meet again soon
Now wait, wait, wait for me, please hang around
I'll see you when I fall asleep
Don't listen to a word I say
(Hey)
The screams all sound the same
(Hey)
Though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
Don't listen to a word I say
(Hey)
The screams all sound the same
(Hey)
Though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
Though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
Though the truth may vary
This ship will carry our bodies safe to shore
