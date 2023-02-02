Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Japanese Denim telah dirilis Daniel Caesar pada tahun 2015.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar:

[Verse 1]

G D

I don't stand in line, I don't pay for clubs, fuck that, yeah

Am7

But I wait for you

Cm Am

I don't like to drink, I don't like to think, fuck that

G

But I ponder you

I'm bending it over

D

You're my four leaf clover

Am7

I'm so in love, so in love

C

There's no one above up above

C G

Forever's a long time, yes

[Chorus]

D

My blue jeans

Am7

Will last me all-

Cm G

My life, oh yes

D

So should we

Am7 Cm

I'm spending all this time

[Verse 2]

G D

Met you at the shop, Sun was getting hot, I'm lonely, yeah

Am7

I'm in the city on my own

Cm

Never would've thought you'd be the one, I got a homie

G

But that's the way it goes

I'm reaching Nirvana

D

Goodbye sweet Rwanda

Am7

High school was never for me

Cm

I say let it be, let it be

G

Forever's a long time

[Chorus]

D

My blue jeans

Am7

Will last me all-

Cm G

My life, oh yes

D

So should we

Am7 Cm

I'm spending all this time

[Outro]

G

You don't even know me

Am7

You don't even know me

A

I'm hanging from the tree

Cm

I'm hanging from the tree

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)