Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life
Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Japanese Denim pada tahun 2015. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Japanese Denim telah dirilis Daniel Caesar pada tahun 2015.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar:
[Verse 1]
G D
I don't stand in line, I don't pay for clubs, fuck that, yeah
Am7
But I wait for you
Cm Am
I don't like to drink, I don't like to think, fuck that
G
But I ponder you
I'm bending it over
D
You're my four leaf clover
Am7
I'm so in love, so in love
C
There's no one above up above
C G
Forever's a long time, yes
[Chorus]
D
My blue jeans
Am7
Will last me all-
Cm G
My life, oh yes
D
So should we
Am7 Cm
I'm spending all this time
[Verse 2]
G D
Met you at the shop, Sun was getting hot, I'm lonely, yeah
Am7
I'm in the city on my own
Cm
Never would've thought you'd be the one, I got a homie
G
But that's the way it goes
I'm reaching Nirvana
D
Goodbye sweet Rwanda
Am7
High school was never for me
Cm
I say let it be, let it be
G
Forever's a long time
[Chorus]
D
My blue jeans
Am7
Will last me all-
Cm G
My life, oh yes
D
So should we
Am7 Cm
I'm spending all this time
[Outro]
G
You don't even know me
Am7
You don't even know me
A
I'm hanging from the tree
Cm
I'm hanging from the tree
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok
Musik Video:
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Menanti Kejujuran - Nike Ardilla: Menanti Kejujuran Harapkan Kepastian
|Chord Gitar Lagu Benih - Raissa Anggiani feat Nuca: Bisa Kau Putuskan Siapa Pemenang di Hatimu
|Chord Gitar Repvblik - Hanya Kau yang Bisa
|Chord Gitar Setidaknya Sempat Bersama - Indra Sinaga dan Rimar, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya