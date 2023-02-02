Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life

Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Japanese Denim pada tahun 2015. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar
Musik Video Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Japanese Denim telah dirilis Daniel Caesar pada tahun 2015.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar:

[Verse 1]

G                                             D

I don't stand in line, I don't pay for clubs, fuck that, yeah

               Am7

But I wait for you

                                              Cm        Am

I don't like to drink, I don't like to think, fuck that

             G

But I ponder you

I'm bending it over

       D

You're my four leaf clover

                      Am7

I'm so in love, so in love

                        C

There's no one above up above

C                      G

Forever's a long time, yes

[Chorus]

        D

My blue jeans

    Am7

Will last me all-

   Cm        G

My life, oh yes

          D

So should we

   Am7                Cm

I'm spending all this time

[Verse 2]

G                                         D

Met you at the shop, Sun was getting hot, I'm lonely, yeah

                      Am7

I'm in the city on my own

                                                 Cm

Never would've thought you'd be the one, I got a homie

                      G

But that's the way it goes

I'm reaching Nirvana

    D

Goodbye sweet Rwanda

Am7

High school was never for me

                        Cm

I say let it be, let it be

                 G

Forever's a long time

[Chorus]

        D

My blue jeans

    Am7

Will last me all-

   Cm        G

My life, oh yes

          D

So should we

   Am7                Cm

I'm spending all this time

[Outro]

G

You don't even know me

Am7

You don't even know me

A

I'm hanging from the tree

Cm

I'm hanging from the tree

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
japanese denim
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Teko Listrik Murah, Solusi Merebus Air Tanpa Banyak Alat

    5 Rekomendasi Teko Listrik Murah, Solusi Merebus Air Tanpa Banyak Alat

    5 Rekomendasi Acne Spot Treatment Bawah Rp 100.000, Ampuh Kempiskan Jerawat Meradang

    5 Rekomendasi Acne Spot Treatment Bawah Rp 100.000, Ampuh Kempiskan Jerawat Meradang

    Mumpung Promo, Buruan Sikat 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Spesial HARBOLNAS 2.2

    Mumpung Promo, Buruan Sikat 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Spesial HARBOLNAS 2.2

    Review Wardah Colorfit Mattifying Powder, Bedak Tabur untuk Kulit Berminyak

    Review Wardah Colorfit Mattifying Powder, Bedak Tabur untuk Kulit Berminyak

    Review SOMETHINC Forever Stay Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Warna Hitam Pekat Pertegas Garis Mata

    Review SOMETHINC Forever Stay Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Warna Hitam Pekat Pertegas Garis Mata

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Loading Dock D - Rubber Bumper D
    Loading Dock D - Rubber Bumper D
    Rp2.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Pusat Penjualan Harga Paranet 1 roll Sidoarjo
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Pusat Penjualan Harga Paranet 1 roll Sidoarjo
    Rp934.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    BUBUK MINUMAN KEKINIAN ES COKLAT VIRAL BEST SELLER
    BUBUK MINUMAN KEKINIAN ES COKLAT VIRAL BEST SELLER
    Rp55.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Rumah Mojosari dekat Pekukuhan, Rumah Pungging, Rumah Mojokerto
    Rumah Mojosari dekat Pekukuhan, Rumah Pungging, Rumah Mojokerto
    Rp275.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    kavling murah, kavling bareng 1 km dari bale tani jombang
    kavling murah, kavling bareng 1 km dari bale tani jombang
    Rp45.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Jombang
    Rumah Nyaman Depok
    Rumah Nyaman Depok
    Rp450.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Fully Furnished! Taman Anggrek Residences 3 Bedroom 135m2, High Floor
    Fully Furnished! Taman Anggrek Residences 3 Bedroom 135m2, High Floor
    Rp220.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Tajurhalang Bogor Perumahan Tajurhalang Bogor Rumah Skandinavian Tajurhalang Rumah Bogor
    Rumah Tajurhalang Bogor Perumahan Tajurhalang Bogor Rumah Skandinavian Tajurhalang Rumah Bogor
    Rp462.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    The Premiere Series by the oak tower Lokasi Terbaik dan Strategis
    The Premiere Series by the oak tower Lokasi Terbaik dan Strategis
    Rp875.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Permata Mardhatillah, Rumah LUX Legalitas SHM
    Permata Mardhatillah, Rumah LUX Legalitas SHM
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Bersubsidi di Pare Kediri, Uang Muka 0 Rupiah
    Rumah Bersubsidi di Pare Kediri, Uang Muka 0 Rupiah
    Rp150.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Grand Bukit Dago Hunian Kekinian para mileneal modern lokasi sangat strategis di pamulang
    Grand Bukit Dago Hunian Kekinian para mileneal modern lokasi sangat strategis di pamulang
    Rp722.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    TERBAIK, Call 0811 1749 490, Jasa Cuci Stroller Anak Bogor Lake Side
    TERBAIK, Call 0811 1749 490, Jasa Cuci Stroller Anak Bogor Lake Side
    Rp178.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Dosing pump chemical isoku
    Dosing pump chemical isoku
    Rp4.137.525
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Komputer Kasir toko Baganbatu
    Komputer Kasir toko Baganbatu
    Rp7.899.000
    Riau, Rokan Hilir
    Sepeda statis untuk terapi kaki, lutut, sendi, pengapuran, stroke dll
    Sepeda statis untuk terapi kaki, lutut, sendi, pengapuran, stroke dll
    Rp1.061.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Karet Fender Dermaga
    Karet Fender Dermaga
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Vendor SIP Pasang Penangkal Petir Panyileukan Free Jasa
    Vendor SIP Pasang Penangkal Petir Panyileukan Free Jasa
    Rp2.539.500
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Pusat Penjualan Paranet Hitam Sidoarjo
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Pusat Penjualan Paranet Hitam Sidoarjo
    Rp934.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    PUSAT ALAT PEMASANGAN ANTI PETIR YASMIN BOGOR di Kota ...
    PUSAT ALAT PEMASANGAN ANTI PETIR YASMIN BOGOR di Kota ...
    Rp1.850.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan