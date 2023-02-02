Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok
Lagu lawas Miguel bertajuk Sure Thing kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok. Simak chord gitar lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel dalam artikel ini.
Baru-baru ini, lagu lawas milik Miguel bertajuk Sure Thing kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Lagu Sure Thing tergabung dalam album All I Want Is You yang rilis pada tahun 2010.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Sure Thing - Miguel:
[INTRO]
Dmaj
Love you like a brother,
F#m
Treat you like a friend.
C#m7
Respect you like a lover
Bm7
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Dmaj
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
F#m
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
C#m7
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
Bm7
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
[Verse]
Dmaj
If you be the cash, I'll be the rubberband
F#m
You be the match, I'm gon be the fuse, boom
C#m7
Painter baby, you could be the muse
Bm7
I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news
Dmaj
Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker
F#m
We raise a bet, cause you're the joker Truth tho...
C#m7 Bm7
You are the chalk and I can be the blackboard
You could be the talk and I could be the walk
[Chorus]
Dmaj
Even when the sky comes falling
F#m
Even when the sun don't shine
C#m7
I got faith in you and I
Bm7
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Dmaj
Even when we're down to the wire baby
F#m
Even when it's do or die
C#m7
We could do it baby, simple and plain
Bm7
Cause this love is a sure thing
Dmaj
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
F#m
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
C#m7
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
Bm7
You could bet that Never gotta sweat that
[Verse]
Dmaj
You could be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby
F#m
If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe
Fire it up
C#m7
Writer baby, you could be the quote
Bm7
If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note. record that
Dmaj F#m
Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner, it's you
What can I do to deserve that
C#m7
Paper baby, I'll be the pen
Bm7
Say that I'm the one, cause girl you're a ten
[Chorus]
Dmaj
Even when the sky comes falling
F#m
Even when the sun don't shine
C#m7
I got faith in you and I
Bm7
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Dmaj
Even when we're down to the wire baby
F#m
Even when it's do or die
C#m7
We could do it baby, simple and plain
Bm7
Cause this love is a sure thing
[Bridge]
Dmaj F#m
Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)
C#m7 Bm7
Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)
Dmaj F#m
This love between you and I is simple as pie baby
C#m7
It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)
Bm7
Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)
[Chorus]
Dmaj
Even when the sky comes falling
F#m
Even when the sun don't shine
C#m7
I got faith in you and I
Bm7
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Dmaj
Even when we're down to the wire baby
F#m
Even when it's do or die
C#m7
We could do it baby, simple and plain
Bm7
Cause this love is a sure thing
