Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok

Simak chord gitar lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel dalam artikel ini.

Baru-baru ini, lagu lawas milik Miguel bertajuk Sure Thing kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Sure Thing tergabung dalam album All I Want Is You yang rilis pada tahun 2010.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Sure Thing - Miguel:

[INTRO]

Dmaj

Love you like a brother,

F#m

Treat you like a friend.

C#m7

Respect you like a lover

Bm7

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Dmaj

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

F#m

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

C#m7

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

Bm7

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

[Verse]

Dmaj

If you be the cash, I'll be the rubberband

F#m

You be the match, I'm gon be the fuse, boom

C#m7

Painter baby, you could be the muse

Bm7

I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news

Dmaj

Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker

F#m

We raise a bet, cause you're the joker Truth tho...

C#m7 Bm7

You are the chalk and I can be the blackboard

You could be the talk and I could be the walk

[Chorus]

Dmaj

Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

I got faith in you and I

Bm7

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

Even when it's do or die

C#m7

We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

Cause this love is a sure thing

Dmaj

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

F#m

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

C#m7

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

Bm7

You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

[Verse]

Dmaj

You could be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby

F#m

If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe

Fire it up

C#m7

Writer baby, you could be the quote

Bm7

If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note. record that

Dmaj F#m

Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner, it's you

What can I do to deserve that

C#m7

Paper baby, I'll be the pen

Bm7

Say that I'm the one, cause girl you're a ten

[Chorus]

Dmaj

Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

I got faith in you and I

Bm7

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

Even when it's do or die

C#m7

We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

Cause this love is a sure thing

[Bridge]

Dmaj F#m

Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)

C#m7 Bm7

Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)

Dmaj F#m

This love between you and I is simple as pie baby

C#m7

It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

Bm7

Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

[Chorus]

Dmaj

Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

I got faith in you and I

Bm7

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

Even when it's do or die

C#m7

We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

Cause this love is a sure thing

Dmaj

Love you like a brother,

F#m

Treat you like a friend.

C#m7

Respect you like a lover

Bm7

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

