Chord Gitar Sure Thing - Miguel, Lagu Lawas yang Kembali Viral di TikTok

Lagu lawas Miguel bertajuk Sure Thing kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Simak chord gitar lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sure Thing dari Miguel dalam artikel ini.

Baru-baru ini, lagu lawas milik Miguel bertajuk Sure Thing kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Sure Thing tergabung dalam album All I Want Is You yang rilis pada tahun 2010.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Sure Thing - Miguel:

[INTRO]

Dmaj

   Love you like a brother,

F#m

   Treat you like a friend.

C#m7

   Respect you like a lover

Bm7

   Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Dmaj

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

F#m

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

C#m7

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

Bm7

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

[Verse]

              Dmaj

If you be the cash, I'll be the rubberband

           F#m

You be the match, I'm gon be the fuse, boom

C#m7

Painter baby, you could be the muse

        Bm7

I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news

                     Dmaj

Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker

           F#m

We raise a bet, cause you're the joker Truth tho...

C#m7                               Bm7

You are the chalk and I can be the blackboard

You could be the talk and I could be the walk

[Chorus]

Dmaj

   Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

   Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

   I got faith in you and I

Bm7

   So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

   Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

   Even when it's do or die

C#m7

   We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

   Cause this love is a sure thing

Dmaj

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

F#m

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

C#m7

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

Bm7

   You could bet that Never gotta sweat that

[Verse]

                 Dmaj

You could be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby

           F#m

If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe

Fire it up

C#m7

Writer baby, you could be the quote

           Bm7

If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note. record that

Dmaj                                         F#m

Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner, it's you

What can I do to deserve that

C#m7

 Paper baby, I'll be the pen

                 Bm7

Say that I'm the one, cause girl you're a ten

[Chorus]

Dmaj

   Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

   Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

   I got faith in you and I

Bm7

   So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

   Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

   Even when it's do or die

C#m7

   We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

   Cause this love is a sure thing

[Bridge]

Dmaj                             F#m

   Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)

C#m7                            Bm7

  Now rock with me babe, let me hold you in my arms, talk with me babe yeah, yeah)

          Dmaj                               F#m

This love between you and I is simple as pie baby

            C#m7

It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

              Bm7

Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

[Chorus]

Dmaj

   Even when the sky comes falling

F#m

   Even when the sun don't shine

C#m7

   I got faith in you and I

Bm7

   So put your pretty little hand in mine

Dmaj

   Even when we're down to the wire baby

F#m

   Even when it's do or die

C#m7

   We could do it baby, simple and plain

Bm7

   Cause this love is a sure thing

Dmaj

   Love you like a brother,

F#m

   Treat you like a friend.

C#m7

   Respect you like a lover

Bm7

   Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

