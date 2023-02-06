Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone - HYBS: Dancing With My Phone, Thinking About You
HYBS telah merilis lagu Dancing With My Phone pada 24 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Farrah Putri Affifah
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dancing With My Phone yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:
I'm just laying on the floor again
Can't be bothered to get up now
I wouldn't care
If I never get up again
I don't want to
Then our song comes on the radio
Makes me wanna start to dance
Oh, I wanna know
If you feel the same way as me
Why would you go?
Dancing, I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you
On my feet and now I'm out the door
Walking by the places that we used to go
I remember all your favorite stores
I won't lie
I don't think I even know myself anymore
You're the one who knew me fuckin' well
Yeah, you know
Dancing, I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you
Dancing I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (I'm dancing all alone)
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (I'm dancing with my phone)
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (thinking about you)
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you
Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:
Aku hanya berbaring di lantai lagi
Tidak bisa diganggu untuk bangun sekarang
Aku tidak akan peduli
Jika aku tidak pernah bangun lagi
Aku tidak mau