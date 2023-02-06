Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone - HYBS: Dancing With My Phone, Thinking About You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dancing With My Phone yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.

Lagu Dancing With My Phone telah dirilis HYBS pada 24 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

I'm just laying on the floor again

Can't be bothered to get up now

I wouldn't care

If I never get up again

I don't want to

Then our song comes on the radio

Makes me wanna start to dance

Oh, I wanna know

If you feel the same way as me

Why would you go?

Dancing, I'm all alone

Figuring out how I can get you home

Dancing with my phone

Thinking about you

On my feet and now I'm out the door

Walking by the places that we used to go

I remember all your favorite stores

I won't lie

I don't think I even know myself anymore

You're the one who knew me fuckin' well

Yeah, you know

Dancing, I'm all alone

Figuring out how I can get you home

Dancing with my phone

Thinking about you

Dancing I'm all alone

Figuring out how I can get you home

Dancing with my phone

Thinking about you

Dancing all alone

Dancing all alone (I'm dancing all alone)

Dancing all alone

Dancing all alone (I'm dancing with my phone)

Dancing with my phone

Thinking about you

Dancing all alone

Dancing all alone

Dancing all alone

Dancing all alone (thinking about you)

Dancing with my phone

Thinking about you

Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

Aku hanya berbaring di lantai lagi

Tidak bisa diganggu untuk bangun sekarang

Aku tidak akan peduli

Jika aku tidak pernah bangun lagi

Aku tidak mau