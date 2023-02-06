Breaking News:
Video Detik-detik Bangunan Apartemen Ambruk Diguncang Gempa Turki M 7,8, Ratusan Orang Meninggal

Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone - HYBS: Dancing With My Phone, Thinking About You

HYBS telah merilis lagu Dancing With My Phone pada 24 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone - HYBS: Dancing With My Phone, Thinking About You
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Dancing With My Phone - HYBS
Musik Video Dancing With My Phone - HYBS - Berikut Lirik Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dancing With My Phone yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.

Lagu Dancing With My Phone telah dirilis HYBS pada 24 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

I'm just laying on the floor again
Can't be bothered to get up now
I wouldn't care
If I never get up again
I don't want to

Then our song comes on the radio
Makes me wanna start to dance
Oh, I wanna know
If you feel the same way as me
Why would you go?

Dancing, I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you

On my feet and now I'm out the door
Walking by the places that we used to go
I remember all your favorite stores
I won't lie

I don't think I even know myself anymore
You're the one who knew me fuckin' well
Yeah, you know

Dancing, I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you

Dancing I'm all alone
Figuring out how I can get you home
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you

Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (I'm dancing all alone)
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (I'm dancing with my phone)
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you

Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone
Dancing all alone (thinking about you)
Dancing with my phone
Thinking about you

Terjemahan Lagu Dancing With My Phone yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

Aku hanya berbaring di lantai lagi
Tidak bisa diganggu untuk bangun sekarang
Aku tidak akan peduli
Jika aku tidak pernah bangun lagi
Aku tidak mau

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Dancing With My Phone
HYBS
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Punya Kandungan Salicylic Acid, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Toner Terbaik untuk Acne Fighter

    Punya Kandungan Salicylic Acid, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Toner Terbaik untuk Acne Fighter

    Review SensAtiA Botanicals Cocoa & Honey Lip Bliss, Bumil Busui Friendly dan sudah BPOM

    Review SensAtiA Botanicals Cocoa & Honey Lip Bliss, Bumil Busui Friendly dan sudah BPOM

    Jadi Alternatif Retinol, Ini 5 Manfaat Bakuchiol untuk Kulitmu

    Jadi Alternatif Retinol, Ini 5 Manfaat Bakuchiol untuk Kulitmu

    5 Aplikasi PDF Reader di Handphone Android, Sangat Bermanfaat untuk Pengguna

    5 Aplikasi PDF Reader di Handphone Android, Sangat Bermanfaat untuk Pengguna

    5 Tips agar Meletakkan Router WiFi di Rumah, Transmisi Sinyal Makin Optimal

    5 Tips agar Meletakkan Router WiFi di Rumah, Transmisi Sinyal Makin Optimal

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tempat Praktek Industri Informatika terdekat Malang
    Tempat Praktek Industri Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tempat Prakerin Jurusan Pendidikan Teknik Informatika terdekat Malang
    Tempat Prakerin Jurusan Pendidikan Teknik Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Suplemen Untuk Ayam Petelur Benculuk Banyuwangi
    Suplemen Untuk Ayam Petelur Benculuk Banyuwangi
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Rp540.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Mobil Geely MK 1 Injeksi Tahun 2011 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Magelang
    Mobil Geely MK 1 Injeksi Tahun 2011 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Magelang
    Rp38.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    WA 0812-3068-1736, Brightening Face Wash Dizaglow Surabaya
    WA 0812-3068-1736, Brightening Face Wash Dizaglow Surabaya
    Rp89.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    SEDIA JASA SETTING & SERVICE ANTENA TV - PARABOLA DIGITAL. PONDOK GEDE
    SEDIA JASA SETTING & SERVICE ANTENA TV - PARABOLA DIGITAL. PONDOK GEDE
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Toko pusat Antena UHF Digital/Pasang Antena TV Meruyung Limo, Depok
    Toko pusat Antena UHF Digital/Pasang Antena TV Meruyung Limo, Depok
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Import Door To Door Jerman To indonesia Express
    Import Door To Door Jerman To indonesia Express
    Rp277.700
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Baju Besi Minimalis di Kota Malang
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Baju Besi Minimalis di Kota Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Komputer Kasir Desktop Meranti
    Komputer Kasir Desktop Meranti
    Rp7.899.000
    Riau, Kepulauan Meranti
    TITAN GEL ASLI JELL GOLD ORIGINAL
    TITAN GEL ASLI JELL GOLD ORIGINAL
    Rp576.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    NUTRIPUS MULTIVITAMIN KUCING DIARE
    NUTRIPUS MULTIVITAMIN KUCING DIARE
    Rp39.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Timur
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Timur
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Kaca Besi di Malang
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Kaca Besi di Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Stiker Kaca Sandblast Jogja, Kaca Film Yogyakarta
    Stiker Kaca Sandblast Jogja, Kaca Film Yogyakarta
    Rp99.900
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Distributor Genteng Beton Datar Jember
    Distributor Genteng Beton Datar Jember
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Jember
    Pasang Anti Petir Paket 1 Tombak Atas FullSet, Gratis Pasang
    Pasang Anti Petir Paket 1 Tombak Atas FullSet, Gratis Pasang
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Rumah Kaveling Tanah dekat Stasiun Kereta Margajaya Bekasi Selatan
    Rumah Kaveling Tanah dekat Stasiun Kereta Margajaya Bekasi Selatan
    Rp2,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Ahli Layani Pasang Baru Antena Tv Dan Setting Set Top Box Penjaringan
    Ahli Layani Pasang Baru Antena Tv Dan Setting Set Top Box Penjaringan
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan