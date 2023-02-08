Breaking News:
Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Like I Need U - Keshi: Pain, That’s an Option, No Time For Nonsense

Keshi telah merilis lagu Like I Need U pada 12 Juli 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U dari Keshi

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Like I Need U - Keshi
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U yang dipopulerkan oleh Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu I Need U telah dirilis Keshi pada 12 Juli 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U - Keshi:

[Intro]

Dm       Am                  F

  baby i call in the dead of night

    A7                Dm

but you don’t need me like i need you

Am                   F      A7

pray that i won’t be alone

[Verse]

Dm

layin' on the bed

Am

waitin for your text (be alone)

F

babe there’s nothin left

A7

faded im a wreck (be alone)

Dm

afraid what’s coming next

Am

wished we never met (be alone)

F

laying us to rest but

A7

baby i beg you (be alone)

Dm                    Am

2 soon with the drunk call (pray that i won’t be alone)

                     F

in the middle of the night you

            A7

took it, my fault (be alone)

                      Dm        Am

didn’t really mean to interrupt (be alone)

                             F         A7

but if u change ur mind then hit me up (be alone)

[Refrain]

Dm

pain, that’s an option

Am

no time for nonsense

F

can’t ask you nothing

A7

drank, feeling nauseous

Dm

too many toxins

Am

not even conscious

F                    A7

say nothin more, say nothin more baby

[Refrain]

Dm

pain, that’s an option

Am

no time for nonsense

F

can’t ask you nothing

A7

drank, feeling nauseous

Dm

too many toxins

Am

not even conscious

F                    A7

say nothin more, say nothin more baby

[Bridge]

Dm       Am            F

   we’re better on our own

A7                 Dm

tonight im getting throat (you don’t need me)

    Am           F    A7

she never coming home

Dm           Am

stay with me (pray that i wont be alone)

F

say you’ll leave

A7                Dm

you don’t need me like I need you

Am                   F

pray that I won't be alone

A7

yeah yeah yeah yeah (be alone)

[Refrain]

Dm

pain, that’s an option

Am

no time for nonsense

F

can’t ask you nothing

A7

drank, feeling nauseous

Dm

too many toxins

Am

not even conscious

F                    A7

say nothin more, say nothin more baby

[Refrain]

Dm

pain, that’s an option

Am

no time for nonsense

F

can’t ask you nothing

A7

drank, feeling nauseous

Dm

too many toxins

Am

not even conscious

F                    A7

say nothin more, say nothin more baby

[Outro]

Dm             Am                  F

  baby girl is saying that we just friends

             A7

that we just friends (you don't need me)

Dm      Am                 F

  if we fuckin are we just friends

            A7

are we just friends (you don't need me)

