Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Like I Need U - Keshi: Pain, That’s an Option, No Time For Nonsense
Keshi telah merilis lagu Like I Need U pada 12 Juli 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U dari Keshi
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U yang dipopulerkan oleh Keshi di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu I Need U telah dirilis Keshi pada 12 Juli 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Need U - Keshi:
[Intro]
Dm Am F
baby i call in the dead of night
A7 Dm
but you don’t need me like i need you
Am F A7
pray that i won’t be alone
[Verse]
Dm
layin' on the bed
Am
waitin for your text (be alone)
F
babe there’s nothin left
A7
faded im a wreck (be alone)
Dm
afraid what’s coming next
Am
wished we never met (be alone)
F
laying us to rest but
A7
baby i beg you (be alone)
Dm Am
2 soon with the drunk call (pray that i won’t be alone)
F
in the middle of the night you
A7
took it, my fault (be alone)
Dm Am
didn’t really mean to interrupt (be alone)
F A7
but if u change ur mind then hit me up (be alone)
[Refrain]
Dm
pain, that’s an option
Am
no time for nonsense
F
can’t ask you nothing
A7
drank, feeling nauseous
Dm
too many toxins
Am
not even conscious
F A7
say nothin more, say nothin more baby
[Refrain]
Dm
pain, that’s an option
Am
no time for nonsense
F
can’t ask you nothing
A7
drank, feeling nauseous
Dm
too many toxins
Am
not even conscious
F A7
say nothin more, say nothin more baby
[Bridge]
Dm Am F
we’re better on our own
A7 Dm
tonight im getting throat (you don’t need me)
Am F A7
she never coming home
Dm Am
stay with me (pray that i wont be alone)
F
say you’ll leave
A7 Dm
you don’t need me like I need you
Am F
pray that I won't be alone
A7
yeah yeah yeah yeah (be alone)
[Refrain]
Dm
pain, that’s an option
Am
no time for nonsense
F
can’t ask you nothing
A7
drank, feeling nauseous
Dm
too many toxins
Am
not even conscious
F A7
say nothin more, say nothin more baby
[Refrain]
Dm
pain, that’s an option
Am
no time for nonsense
F
can’t ask you nothing
A7
drank, feeling nauseous
Dm
too many toxins
Am
not even conscious
F A7
say nothin more, say nothin more baby
[Outro]
Dm Am F
baby girl is saying that we just friends
A7
that we just friends (you don't need me)
Dm Am F
if we fuckin are we just friends
A7
are we just friends (you don't need me)
Musik Video:
