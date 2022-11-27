Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Skeletons - Keshi: Feel Bad, Go To Bed, Wake Up Even Worse Yeah

Keshi telah merilis lirik video lagu Skeletons di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Agustus 2019.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Skeletons - Keshi: Feel Bad, Go To Bed, Wake Up Even Worse Yeah
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Keshi
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi:

[Intro]

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7

[Verse 1]

Gmaj7        Bbdim7    Bm7

Stressed out

        F#m7                          Gmaj7      Bbdim7    Bm7

Feeling lost and I don't know what to do now

       F#m7                     Gmaj7

What I chose ain't really gonna work out

        Bbdim7                  Bm7           F#m7

Fallin' six feet underneath the floor now

                Gmaj7    Bbdim7 Bm7  F#m7

Think I'm gonna tap out (Ooh-ahh, Ooh-ahh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

Feel bad, go to bed

Bbdim7

Wake up even worse yea

Bm7

So sad, in my head

F#m7

Feeling like a curse

       Gmaj7     Bbdim7    Bm7

I need medicine, medicine, medicine

[Chorus]

       F#m7                  Gmaj7    Bbdim7   Bm7

All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)

     F#m7                      Gmaj7      Bbdim7     Bm7

Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it

     F#m7                Gmaj7       Bbdim7     Bm7

I'm afraid of myself and I hate it

       F#m7                  Gmaj7    Bbdim7

All my skeletons out for the taking

         Bm7       F#m7

Somebody take 'em

[Verse 2]

      Gmaj7 Bbdim7    Bm7    F#m7

I wanna run away, the day to day

              Gmaj7      Bbdim7

Is taking its toll on me

                Bm7         F#m7

And I'm tearing at the seams

        Gmaj7 Bbdim7

Throw it all away

Bm7*       A#m7      Am7

Fuck about what they say

D7      Gmaj7

I gotta disagree

                  Gmaj7*

This ain't really fun for me

[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

Feel bad, go to bed

Bbdim7

Wake up even worse yea

Bm7

So sad, in my head

F#m7

Feeling like a curse

       Gmaj7     Bbdim7    Bm7

I need medicine, medicine, medicine

[Chorus]

       F#m7                  Gmaj7    Bbdim7   Bm7

All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)

     F#m7                      Gmaj7      Bbdim7     Bm7

Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it

     F#m7                Gmaj7       Bbdim7     Bm7

I'm afraid of myself and I hate it

       F#m7                  Gmaj7    Bbdim7

All my skeletons out for the taking

         Bm7       F#m7

Somebody take 'em

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
