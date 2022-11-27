Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Skeletons - Keshi: Feel Bad, Go To Bed, Wake Up Even Worse Yeah

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

[Intro]

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7

[Verse 1]

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

Stressed out

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

Feeling lost and I don't know what to do now

F#m7 Gmaj7

What I chose ain't really gonna work out

Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7

Fallin' six feet underneath the floor now

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7

Think I'm gonna tap out (Ooh-ahh, Ooh-ahh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

Feel bad, go to bed

Bbdim7

Wake up even worse yea

Bm7

So sad, in my head

F#m7

Feeling like a curse

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

I need medicine, medicine, medicine

[Chorus]

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

I'm afraid of myself and I hate it

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7

All my skeletons out for the taking

Bm7 F#m7

Somebody take 'em

[Verse 2]

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7

I wanna run away, the day to day

Gmaj7 Bbdim7

Is taking its toll on me

Bm7 F#m7

And I'm tearing at the seams

Gmaj7 Bbdim7

Throw it all away

Bm7* A#m7 Am7

Fuck about what they say

D7 Gmaj7

I gotta disagree

Gmaj7*

This ain't really fun for me

[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

Feel bad, go to bed

Bbdim7

Wake up even worse yea

Bm7

So sad, in my head

F#m7

Feeling like a curse

Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

I need medicine, medicine, medicine

[Chorus]

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7

I'm afraid of myself and I hate it

F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7

All my skeletons out for the taking

Bm7 F#m7

Somebody take 'em

