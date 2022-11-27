Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Skeletons - Keshi: Feel Bad, Go To Bed, Wake Up Even Worse Yeah

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Skeletons - Keshi
Keshi telah merilis lirik video lagu Skeletons di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Agustus 2019.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi:
Lirik video lagu Skeletons telah dirilis Keshi pada 29 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skeletons - Keshi:
[Intro]
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7
[Verse 1]
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
Stressed out
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
Feeling lost and I don't know what to do now
F#m7 Gmaj7
What I chose ain't really gonna work out
Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7
Fallin' six feet underneath the floor now
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7
Think I'm gonna tap out (Ooh-ahh, Ooh-ahh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Gmaj7
Feel bad, go to bed
Bbdim7
Wake up even worse yea
Bm7
So sad, in my head
F#m7
Feeling like a curse
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
I need medicine, medicine, medicine
[Chorus]
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
I'm afraid of myself and I hate it
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7
All my skeletons out for the taking
Bm7 F#m7
Somebody take 'em
[Verse 2]
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7 F#m7
I wanna run away, the day to day
Gmaj7 Bbdim7
Is taking its toll on me
Bm7 F#m7
And I'm tearing at the seams
Gmaj7 Bbdim7
Throw it all away
Bm7* A#m7 Am7
Fuck about what they say
D7 Gmaj7
I gotta disagree
Gmaj7*
This ain't really fun for me
[Pre-Chorus]
Gmaj7
Feel bad, go to bed
Bbdim7
Wake up even worse yea
Bm7
So sad, in my head
F#m7
Feeling like a curse
Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
I need medicine, medicine, medicine
[Chorus]
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
All my skeletons out for the taking (Ooh-ahh)
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
Yea, I don't even know if I'ma make it
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7 Bm7
I'm afraid of myself and I hate it
F#m7 Gmaj7 Bbdim7
All my skeletons out for the taking
Bm7 F#m7
Somebody take 'em
