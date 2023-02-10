Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Free Me - Anees: I'm Free, Freer Than I've Ever Been

Lagu Free Me telah dirilis Anees pada 12 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Free Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Free Me - Anees: I'm Free, Freer Than I've Ever Been
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Free Me - Anees
Musik Video Free Me - Anees. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Free Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Free Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.

Lagu Free Me telah dirilis Anees pada 12 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh
Hey, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah
Bo-bo-bo-bo
Yeah, sing it with me in one, two, three, and

I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

I'm free, freer than I've ever been
I'm me, living in my element
I won't be under your control (no)
Not anymore, baby
You see, see me like I'm heaven sent
I feel alive when I'm irreverent
I won't be under your control
And you won't see me no more

I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

Because I choose to be free
Because I enforce the boundaries around my energy
'Cause, 'cause I choose to be me
I won't surround myself with people that would steal my inner peace, you

Gotta choose to be free too
And be careful with the people that you give your energy to
They say they love you but they hurt you
So make them wait, give them space
Tell them patience is a virtue
There's certain people in your life they won't respect you
The same ones who can get rejected and
If they steal the pieces of your cerebellum
You know what you gotta do
You gotta sit 'em down and tell them I

I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

I'm free from toxicity and I'll be the
Happiest me that you've ever seen and
I'ma rise from the ground like a rose from the seed
I feel beautiful whenever I protect my energy
Sometimes you gotta make space from fake people to breathe
So when you see me I'm happy just being me
And when you see me, yeah
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

Terjemahan Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh
Hei, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah
Bo-bo-bo-bo
Ya, nyanyikan bersamaku dalam satu, dua, tiga, dan

Aku cukup mencintai diriku sendiri untuk menjaga jarak darimu
Kamu tidak mengendalikanku lagi, tidak
Aku bukan aku yang dulu sekarang aku milikku sendiri, dan aku
Aku sangat menyadari semua kamu lakukan melewati batas
Jadi kamu bisa meninggalkanku dan mempercayaiku ketika kamu melihatku
Aku akan menjadi diriku sendiri yang bebas, karena aku

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Anees
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Tips Membersihkan Rontokan Bulu Hewan Peliharaan di Rumah, Bisa Menggunakan Selotip

    5 Tips Membersihkan Rontokan Bulu Hewan Peliharaan di Rumah, Bisa Menggunakan Selotip

    Awas Berbahaya, 5 Hal ini Bisa Membuat Akun WhatsApp Diblokir Permanen

    Awas Berbahaya, 5 Hal ini Bisa Membuat Akun WhatsApp Diblokir Permanen

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Kapasitas Baterai Besar, Kuat Nyala Seharian

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Kapasitas Baterai Besar, Kuat Nyala Seharian

    Populer di Dunia Skincare, Ini 5 Manfaat Penting Vitamin E untuk Kulitmu

    Populer di Dunia Skincare, Ini 5 Manfaat Penting Vitamin E untuk Kulitmu

    Review Hisense Air Conditioner 0.5Pk AN05CEG, Dibekali dengan Fitur Smart Mode dan Fast Cooling

    Review Hisense Air Conditioner 0.5Pk AN05CEG, Dibekali dengan Fitur Smart Mode dan Fast Cooling

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Brightening Cream Dizaglow Banyuwangi
    Brightening Cream Dizaglow Banyuwangi
    Rp99.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Sedia Topi Tenis / Golf Lapangan Cetak Logo
    Sedia Topi Tenis / Golf Lapangan Cetak Logo
    Rp14.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie BAOFENG BF-888S di indramayu
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie BAOFENG BF-888S di indramayu
    Rp475.000
    Jawa Barat, Indramayu
    Paket Video Wall LG 55INCH 4X3 BEZEL 3.5MM TKDN E-Katalog
    Paket Video Wall LG 55INCH 4X3 BEZEL 3.5MM TKDN E-Katalog
    Rp843.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    rumah mewah permata puri ngaliyan siap huni
    rumah mewah permata puri ngaliyan siap huni
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MEWAH + ROOFTOP DI MAGUWOHARJO SLEMAN SHM
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MEWAH + ROOFTOP DI MAGUWOHARJO SLEMAN SHM
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sawah 4832 Kering Jalan Mangesti Gentan Solo Area Perumahan
    Sawah 4832 Kering Jalan Mangesti Gentan Solo Area Perumahan
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jasa Aqiqah Di Citalang Campaka Purwakarta
    Jasa Aqiqah Di Citalang Campaka Purwakarta
    Rp1.400.000
    Jawa Barat, Purwakarta
    Apartemen Menara Cawang 2BR Semi Furnish Dekat PGC Cililitan, Kampus UKI, RSUD Budhi Asih
    Apartemen Menara Cawang 2BR Semi Furnish Dekat PGC Cililitan, Kampus UKI, RSUD Budhi Asih
    Rp325.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RUMAH JOGLO KLASIK DI SLEMAN VIEW SAWAH DENGAN HARGA TERBAIK
    RUMAH JOGLO KLASIK DI SLEMAN VIEW SAWAH DENGAN HARGA TERBAIK
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie BAOFENG BF-888S di Bogor
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie BAOFENG BF-888S di Bogor
    Rp475.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Mesin Ice Flake | Ice Flake Machine
    Mesin Ice Flake | Ice Flake Machine
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah Baru Cantik Minimalis Ngemplak Kartasura Solo
    Rumah Baru Cantik Minimalis Ngemplak Kartasura Solo
    Rp400.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Segera Dapatkan Rumah Dan Kavling Sekarang Disini!!!
    Segera Dapatkan Rumah Dan Kavling Sekarang Disini!!!
    Rp335.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    KOST PUTRI 2 LANTAI DENGAN HARGA DIBAWAH PASARAN DI DEKAT MAGUWOHARJO
    KOST PUTRI 2 LANTAI DENGAN HARGA DIBAWAH PASARAN DI DEKAT MAGUWOHARJO
    Rp3,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    DIJUAL CEPAT RUMAH KOST DEKAT KAMPUS UPN VETERAN JOGJA FULL PENGHUNI
    DIJUAL CEPAT RUMAH KOST DEKAT KAMPUS UPN VETERAN JOGJA FULL PENGHUNI
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Tanah 17920m2 Muara Enim Sumatra Selatan 1E1C05
    Jual Tanah 17920m2 Muara Enim Sumatra Selatan 1E1C05
    Rp16,1 Milyar
    Sumatera Selatan, Muara Enim
    Kamera Sony A6000 Lensa Fix 35mm F1.8 Bekas Fullset Box Mulus Nego - Boyolali
    Kamera Sony A6000 Lensa Fix 35mm F1.8 Bekas Fullset Box Mulus Nego - Boyolali
    Rp8.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Boyolali
    Sablon dan Konveksi Kaos Murah Meriah - Surabaya
    Sablon dan Konveksi Kaos Murah Meriah - Surabaya
    Rp9.500
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Kamera Canon EOS 6D Body Only Seken Wifi GPS Normal Like New - Semarang
    Kamera Canon EOS 6D Body Only Seken Wifi GPS Normal Like New - Semarang
    Rp9.600.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan