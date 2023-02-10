Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Free Me - Anees: I'm Free, Freer Than I've Ever Been

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Free Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.

Lagu Free Me telah dirilis Anees pada 12 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh

Hey, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah

Bo-bo-bo-bo

Yeah, sing it with me in one, two, three, and

I love myself enough to keep some space from you

You don't control me anymore, no

I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm

I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do

So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me

I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

I'm free, freer than I've ever been

I'm me, living in my element

I won't be under your control (no)

Not anymore, baby

You see, see me like I'm heaven sent

I feel alive when I'm irreverent

I won't be under your control

And you won't see me no more

I love myself enough to keep some space from you

You don't control me anymore, no

I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm

I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do

So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me

I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

Because I choose to be free

Because I enforce the boundaries around my energy

'Cause, 'cause I choose to be me

I won't surround myself with people that would steal my inner peace, you

Gotta choose to be free too

And be careful with the people that you give your energy to

They say they love you but they hurt you

So make them wait, give them space

Tell them patience is a virtue

There's certain people in your life they won't respect you

The same ones who can get rejected and

If they steal the pieces of your cerebellum

You know what you gotta do

You gotta sit 'em down and tell them I

I love myself enough to keep some space from you

You don't control me anymore, no

I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm

I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do

So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me

I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

I'm free from toxicity and I'll be the

Happiest me that you've ever seen and

I'ma rise from the ground like a rose from the seed

I feel beautiful whenever I protect my energy

Sometimes you gotta make space from fake people to breathe

So when you see me I'm happy just being me

And when you see me, yeah

I'ma be the free me, 'cause I

Terjemahan Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:

Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh

Hei, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah

Bo-bo-bo-bo

Ya, nyanyikan bersamaku dalam satu, dua, tiga, dan

Aku cukup mencintai diriku sendiri untuk menjaga jarak darimu

Kamu tidak mengendalikanku lagi, tidak

Aku bukan aku yang dulu sekarang aku milikku sendiri, dan aku

Aku sangat menyadari semua kamu lakukan melewati batas

Jadi kamu bisa meninggalkanku dan mempercayaiku ketika kamu melihatku

Aku akan menjadi diriku sendiri yang bebas, karena aku