Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Free Me - Anees: I'm Free, Freer Than I've Ever Been
Lagu Free Me telah dirilis Anees pada 12 Januari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Free Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Anees.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Berikut Lirik Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:
Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh
Hey, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah
Bo-bo-bo-bo
Yeah, sing it with me in one, two, three, and
I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I
I'm free, freer than I've ever been
I'm me, living in my element
I won't be under your control (no)
Not anymore, baby
You see, see me like I'm heaven sent
I feel alive when I'm irreverent
I won't be under your control
And you won't see me no more
I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I
Because I choose to be free
Because I enforce the boundaries around my energy
'Cause, 'cause I choose to be me
I won't surround myself with people that would steal my inner peace, you
Gotta choose to be free too
And be careful with the people that you give your energy to
They say they love you but they hurt you
So make them wait, give them space
Tell them patience is a virtue
There's certain people in your life they won't respect you
The same ones who can get rejected and
If they steal the pieces of your cerebellum
You know what you gotta do
You gotta sit 'em down and tell them I
I love myself enough to keep some space from you
You don't control me anymore, no
I'm not the old me now I'm my own me, and I'm
I'm so aware of all the toxic things you do
So you can leave me and believe me that when you see me
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I
I'm free from toxicity and I'll be the
Happiest me that you've ever seen and
I'ma rise from the ground like a rose from the seed
I feel beautiful whenever I protect my energy
Sometimes you gotta make space from fake people to breathe
So when you see me I'm happy just being me
And when you see me, yeah
I'ma be the free me, 'cause I
Terjemahan Lagu Free Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anees:
Oh, ba, buh-buh-da-buh-ba, buh-buh-da-huh
Hei, ba-ba-da-ba, do-ba, buh-buh-oh, chicka-bah
Bo-bo-bo-bo
Ya, nyanyikan bersamaku dalam satu, dua, tiga, dan
Aku cukup mencintai diriku sendiri untuk menjaga jarak darimu
Kamu tidak mengendalikanku lagi, tidak
Aku bukan aku yang dulu sekarang aku milikku sendiri, dan aku
Aku sangat menyadari semua kamu lakukan melewati batas
Jadi kamu bisa meninggalkanku dan mempercayaiku ketika kamu melihatku
Aku akan menjadi diriku sendiri yang bebas, karena aku
