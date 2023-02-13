Chord Gitar Lady Jane - The Rolling Stone: My Sweet Lady Jane, When I See You Again

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Lady Jane yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band legendaris dari Inggris, The Rolling Stones.

Lagu Lady Jane dirilis pada tahun 1966, silam.

Lagu tersebut termuat dalam album The Rolling Stones yang bertajuk Aftermath.

Lady Jane - The Rolling Stone

D

D C C D 2x

D C G D

My sweet Lady Jane, when I see you again

C G D

Your servant am I and will humbly remain

E7 Am

Just hear this plea my love

D7 G

On bended knees my love

C D7 Am Am C D

I pledge myself to Lady Jane

D C G D

My dear Lady Anne I've done what I can

C G D

I must take my leave for promised I am

E7 Am

This play is run my love

D7 G

Your time has come my love

C D7 Am Am C D

I've pledged my troth to Lady Jane

D

D C G D C G D E7 Am D7 G C D7 Am Am C D

D

D C G D

Oh my sweet Marie I wait at your ease

C G D

The sands have run out for your lady and me

E7 Am

Wedlock is nigh my love

D7 G

Her station's right my love

C D7 Am Am C D

Life is secure with Lady Jane

