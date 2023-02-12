Chord Gitar Six Feet Under - Billie Eilish: Our Love Is Six Feet Under, I Can't Help But Wonder

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Six Feet Under yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Billie Eilish.

Lagu Six Feet Under dirilis pada tahun 2016, silam.

Six Feet Under - Billie Eilish

[Verse 1]

Am G F G

Help, I lost myself again

Am G F

But I remember you

Am G F G

Don't come back, it won't end well

Am G F

But I wish you'd tell me to

[Chorus]

Am G

Our love is six feet under

F G

I can't help but wonder

Am G Dm

If our grave was watered by the rain

F Am

Would roses bloom?

F Am

Could roses bloom

F

Again?

[Verse 2]

Am G

Retrace my lips

F G

Erase your touch

Am G F

It's all too much for me

Am G

Blow away

F G

Like smoke in air

Am G F

How can you die carelessly?

[Chorus]

Am G

Our love is six feet under

F G

I can't help but wonder

Am G Dm

If our grave was watered by the rain

F Am

Would roses bloom?

F Am

Could roses bloom?

[Bridge]

F

They're playing our sound

G Am

Laying us down tonight

F

And all of these clouds

G Am

Crying us back to life

F

But you're cold as a knife

[Chorus]

Am G

Six feet under

F G

I can't help but wonder

Am G Em

If our grave was watered by the rain

F Am

Bloom

F Am

Bloom

F

Again

[Outro]

Am G F G

Help, I lost myself again

Am G F

But I remember you

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu People - Libianca: Now Did You Look For Me?, Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Into Your Arms - The Maine: Im Fallin In Love But Its Fallin Apart

(Tribunnews.com)