Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Six Feet Under - Billie Eilish: Our Love Is Six Feet Under, I Can't Help But Wonder

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Six Feet Under yang dipopulerkan oleh Billie Eilish. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Six Feet Under - Billie Eilish: Our Love Is Six Feet Under, I Can't Help But Wonder
instagram @recordingacademy
Potret Billie Eilish di Panggung Grammy Awards 2022 - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Six Feet Under dari Billie Eilish. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Six Feet Under yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Billie Eilish.

Lagu Six Feet Under dirilis pada tahun 2016, silam.

Six Feet Under - Billie Eilish

[Verse 1]
Am      G        F         G
Help, I lost myself again
    Am    G           F
But I remember you
Am             G          F               G
Don't come back, it won't end well
        Am            G          F
But I wish you'd tell me to

[Chorus]
                  Am        G
Our love is six feet under
          F            G
I can't help but wonder
          Am          G                      Dm
If our grave was watered by the rain
                    F     Am
Would roses bloom?
                    F     Am
Could roses bloom
F
Again?

[Verse 2]
Am             G
Retrace my lips
F               G
Erase your touch
Am           G             F
It's all too much for me
Am   G
Blow away
        F             G
Like smoke in air
            Am         G          F
How can you die carelessly?

[Chorus]
                  Am       G
Our love is six feet under
          F            G
I can't help but wonder
          Am          G                      Dm
If our grave was watered by the rain
                    F        Am
Would roses bloom?
                   F      Am
Could roses bloom?

[Bridge]
            F
They're playing our sound
G                       Am
Laying us down tonight
       F
And all of these clouds
G                          Am
Crying us back to life
                        F
But you're cold as a knife

[Chorus]
Am        G
Six feet under
           F            G
I can't help but wonder
          Am           G                     Em
If our grave was watered by the rain
F   Am
Bloom
F   Am
Bloom
F
Again

[Outro]
Am      G     F         G
Help, I lost myself again
      Am G          F
But I remember you

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu People - Libianca: Now Did You Look For Me?, Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Into Your Arms - The Maine: Im Fallin In Love But Its Fallin Apart

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Six Feet Under
Billie Eilish
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    6 Kegunaan Sampo untuk Keperluan Rumah Tangga, Termasuk Membersihkan Sisir dan Cermin

    6 Kegunaan Sampo untuk Keperluan Rumah Tangga, Termasuk Membersihkan Sisir dan Cermin

    Review azarine Active Bright Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 25++, Bikin Terlindungi dari Sinar UV

    Review azarine Active Bright Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 25++, Bikin Terlindungi dari Sinar UV

    Review SHARP FP-F30Y Air Purifier, Udara Jernih Didukung Ion Plasmacluster dan HEPA Filter

    Review SHARP FP-F30Y Air Purifier, Udara Jernih Didukung Ion Plasmacluster dan HEPA Filter

    Review whitelab Cera-Mug Barrier Moisturizing Gel, Mengunci Kelembapan Kulit Wajah Hingga 48 Jam

    Review whitelab Cera-Mug Barrier Moisturizing Gel, Mengunci Kelembapan Kulit Wajah Hingga 48 Jam

    Review ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip TN3402QA, Laptop Konvertibel Usung Performa Prosesor Kelas Gaming

    Review ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip TN3402QA, Laptop Konvertibel Usung Performa Prosesor Kelas Gaming

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    7oko Ahli pasang Antena TV Digital Kelapa Dua Wetan - Jakarta Timur
    7oko Ahli pasang Antena TV Digital Kelapa Dua Wetan - Jakarta Timur
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Strategis di Pinggir Jalan dengan Tambahan Mezzanine - Harga Terjangkau Hanya 200 Juta-an
    Rumah Strategis di Pinggir Jalan dengan Tambahan Mezzanine - Harga Terjangkau Hanya 200 Juta-an
    Rp210.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rekomendasi Magang Jurusan Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rekomendasi Magang Jurusan Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kubus Apung Merk Barakuda untuk Dermaga dan Jembatan
    Kubus Apung Merk Barakuda untuk Dermaga dan Jembatan
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Bojonegoro
    VENDOR JASA PASANG CAMERA CCTV
    VENDOR JASA PASANG CAMERA CCTV
    Rp3.250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Perontok Bulu Ketiak Kaki Tangan Waxing Penghilang Bulu Kemaluan dan Miss V Kondang Hair Spray
    Perontok Bulu Ketiak Kaki Tangan Waxing Penghilang Bulu Kemaluan dan Miss V Kondang Hair Spray
    Rp77.200
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    High Quality, WA+6287890160900, Grosir tali tambang futsal Kediri, produsen tali gorden tampar Kedi
    High Quality, WA+6287890160900, Grosir tali tambang futsal Kediri, produsen tali gorden tampar Kedi
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Kediri
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Kediri
    Rp29.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jasa pengiriman barang dari Polandia ke Indonesia
    Jasa pengiriman barang dari Polandia ke Indonesia
    Rp285.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mutiara sari kavling baru opening dengan Cashback 10jt
    Mutiara sari kavling baru opening dengan Cashback 10jt
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Tanah di Dian Istana Komplek DPR - Surabaya
    Tanah di Dian Istana Komplek DPR - Surabaya
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    JUAL RUMAH DI MALANG KOTA DEKAT UNIVERSITAS BRAWIJAYA & POLINEMA | 850JT
    JUAL RUMAH DI MALANG KOTA DEKAT UNIVERSITAS BRAWIJAYA & POLINEMA | 850JT
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah Kavling Malang
    Tanah Kavling Malang
    Rp39.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Permata Mardhatillah Rumah Dengan Kualitas Terbaik Harga Terjangkau
    Permata Mardhatillah Rumah Dengan Kualitas Terbaik Harga Terjangkau
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    perumahan di cileungsi dengan berbagai type angsuran mulai 800 ribuan
    perumahan di cileungsi dengan berbagai type angsuran mulai 800 ribuan
    Rp288.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Villa Megah Murah Desain Vintage Puncak Bogor
    Villa Megah Murah Desain Vintage Puncak Bogor
    Rp752.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    talirafia
    talirafia
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Dekat Stasiun Depok Baru, Transmart Carrefour Depok, Depok Town Center, RS Bhakti Yudha
    Rumah Dekat Stasiun Depok Baru, Transmart Carrefour Depok, Depok Town Center, RS Bhakti Yudha
    Rp950.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Hemat Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Area Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Jasa Hemat Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Area Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Murah Minimalis Dekat Komsen Jati Asih Bekasi Unit Terbatas
    Rumah Murah Minimalis Dekat Komsen Jati Asih Bekasi Unit Terbatas
    Rp679.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan