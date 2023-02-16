Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder: I Know It Hurts Sometimes but You'll Get Over It
Lagu Landslide telah dirilis Oh Wonder pada 3 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya dan belakangan ini viral kembali di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide yang dipopulerkan oleh Oh Wonder di dalam artikel ini.
Belakangan ini, lagu Lanslide viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna menggunakan lagu Lanslide untuk backsound konten yang mereka buat.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder:
[Intro]
Am G F C (x2)
[Verse 1]
Am G
I know it hurts sometimes but
F C
You'll get over it
Am G
You'll find another life to live
F C
I know you'll get over it
Am G
I know you're sad and tired
F C
You've got nothing left to give
Am G
But you'll find another life to live
F C
I know you'll get over it
[Chorus]
Am G
So when you're caught in a landslide
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And in the rain, give you sunshine
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And every time that you're lonely
C Dm
Every time that you're feeling low, you should know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
[Interlude]
Am G F C (x2)
[Verse 2]
Am G
I know your hope is heavy but
F C
You'll get over it
Am G
You'll find another life to live
F C
I know you'll get over it
Am G
And I know you feel like everything
F C
Is falling to the wind
Am G
But don't you let the thunder in
F C
Cause I know you'll get over it
[Chorus]
Am G
So when you're caught in a landslide
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And in the rain, give you sunshine
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And every time that you're lonely
C Dm
Every time that you're feeling low, you should know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
[Bridge]
Dm C
You fell down by the wayside
G F
Love locked in an overflow
Dm C
And you threw stones at the starlight
G F
Cause I stood on the sidelines telling you
Dm C
That I get that you're lonely
G F
And I see that you feel alone
Dm C
But I heard in a heartbeat
G F
I'll be there here for you, you know
[Chorus]
Am G
So when you're caught in a landslide
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And in the rain, give you sunshine
C Dm
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
Am G
And every time that you're lonely
C Dm
Every time that you're feeling low, you should know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
[Outro]
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
Am G
And every time that you're lonely
C Dm
Every time that you're feeling low, you should know
Am G
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
C Dm
I'll be there for you, you know
