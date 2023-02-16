Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder: I Know It Hurts Sometimes but You'll Get Over It

Lagu Landslide telah dirilis Oh Wonder pada 3 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya dan belakangan ini viral kembali di TikTok.

Cover Official Audio Landslide - Oh Wonder.
Cover Official Audio Landslide - Oh Wonder. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide yang dipopulerkan oleh Oh Wonder di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Landslide telah dirilis Oh Wonder pada 3 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Lanslide viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna menggunakan lagu Lanslide untuk backsound konten yang mereka buat.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder:

[Intro]

Am G F C (x2)

[Verse 1]

   Am              G

I know it hurts sometimes but

  F             C

You'll get over it

             Am              G

You'll find another life to live

        F              C

I know you'll get over it

   Am                  G

I know you're sad and tired

            F               C

You've got nothing left to give

                 Am              G

But you'll find another life to live

   F                   C

I know you'll get over it

[Chorus]

                Am            G

So when you're caught in a landslide

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

            Am              G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           Am                G

And every time that you're lonely

        C                       Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Interlude]

Am G F C (x2)

[Verse 2]

   Am                 G

I know your hope is heavy but

  F              C

You'll get over it

              Am             G

You'll find another life to live

         F             C

I know you'll get over it

       Am                  G

And I know you feel like everything

     F             C

Is falling to the wind

              Am              G

But don't you let the thunder in

              F               C

Cause I know you'll get over it

[Chorus]

                Am            G

So when you're caught in a landslide

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

            Am              G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           Am                G

And every time that you're lonely

        C                       Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Bridge]

Dm             C

You fell down by the wayside

G               F

Love locked in an overflow

Dm                   C

And you threw stones at the starlight

G                     F

Cause I stood on the sidelines telling you

Dm                      C

That I get that you're lonely

G                  F

And I see that you feel alone

Dm                C

But I heard in a heartbeat

           G                     F

I'll be there here for you, you know

[Chorus]

                Am            G

So when you're caught in a landslide

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

            Am              G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

           C                     Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           Am                G

And every time that you're lonely

        C                       Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Outro]

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

           Am                G

And every time that you're lonely

        C                       Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

          Am                      G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

           C                Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

