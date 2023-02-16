Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder: I Know It Hurts Sometimes but You'll Get Over It

Cover Official Audio Landslide - Oh Wonder. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide yang dipopulerkan oleh Oh Wonder di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Landslide telah dirilis Oh Wonder pada 3 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Lanslide viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna menggunakan lagu Lanslide untuk backsound konten yang mereka buat.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Landslide - Oh Wonder:

[Intro]

Am G F C (x2)

[Verse 1]

Am G

I know it hurts sometimes but

F C

You'll get over it

Am G

You'll find another life to live

F C

I know you'll get over it

Am G

I know you're sad and tired

F C

You've got nothing left to give

Am G

But you'll find another life to live

F C

I know you'll get over it

[Chorus]

Am G

So when you're caught in a landslide

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And every time that you're lonely

C Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Interlude]

Am G F C (x2)

[Verse 2]

Am G

I know your hope is heavy but

F C

You'll get over it

Am G

You'll find another life to live

F C

I know you'll get over it

Am G

And I know you feel like everything

F C

Is falling to the wind

Am G

But don't you let the thunder in

F C

Cause I know you'll get over it

[Chorus]

Am G

So when you're caught in a landslide

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And every time that you're lonely

C Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Bridge]

Dm C

You fell down by the wayside

G F

Love locked in an overflow

Dm C

And you threw stones at the starlight

G F

Cause I stood on the sidelines telling you

Dm C

That I get that you're lonely

G F

And I see that you feel alone

Dm C

But I heard in a heartbeat

G F

I'll be there here for you, you know

[Chorus]

Am G

So when you're caught in a landslide

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And in the rain, give you sunshine

C Dm

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

Am G

And every time that you're lonely

C Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

[Outro]

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

Am G

And every time that you're lonely

C Dm

Every time that you're feeling low, you should know

Am G

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

C Dm

I'll be there for you, you know

