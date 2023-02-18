Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Heaven - Niall Horan: Heaven Won't be The Same

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Heaven yang dinyanyikan oleh Niall Horan.

Lagu Heaven dirilis pada 16 Februari 2023.

Lirik video lagu Heaven juga diunggah di YouTube Niall Horan pada 17 Februari 2023.

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Niall Horan:

Strange light revolves around you

You float across the room

Your touch is made of something

Heaven can't hold a candle too

You're made of somethin' new

Let's not get complicated

Let's just enjoy the view

It's hard to be a human

So much to put an answer to

But that's just what we do

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

I'm havin' revelations

You dance across the floor

Beyond infatuation

How I obsessively adore you

That's what I do

I believe, I believe, I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn't get, doesn't get better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

Heaven won't be the same

I believe, I believe, I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn't get, doesn't get better than, better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same