Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue: What A Shame, Baby, What A Shame

Leyla Blue telah merilis lagu What A Shame pada tahun 2019. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue

Editor: Sri Juliati
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue: What A Shame, Baby, What A Shame
leylablue.com
Leyla Blue. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame yang dipopulerkan oleh Leyla Blue di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu What A Shame telah dirilis Leyla Blue pada  2019.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue:

[Intro]

C B7 Em G

[Verse 1]

C                  B7

I don't understand how you got your hands

Em                   G

All up on that new mistake

            C

Wait, which one was she again?

         B7

Could be dating all her friends

    Em                          G

You know that they all look the same

               C                B

And talk like "Take my picture, wait redo"

 Em                      G

"Might delete it, I felt kinda cute"

           C                    B7

Guess I'll never understand the thinking of a man

    Em                        N.C.

The only thing that's left to say

[Chorus]

       C                   B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

                 Em                               G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

       C                   B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

              Em                          G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

           C                      B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

      Em                G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

       C                   B7   N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

[Verse 2]

    C                    B7

You pay for all her fun, T-Pain on your tongue

    Em                    G

But I can buy my own damn drink

           C                        B7

Don't need smoke in summer lungs or liquor in my blood

   Em                       G

To tell you what the fuck I think

            C                          N.C.

Guy's like "What's your problem? What? Why you mad?"

 Em                         G

"You should smile, you look better like that"

           C                    B7

Guess I'll never understand why guys want something bland

     Em                     G

Over someone who's got everything

[Chorus]

              C                   B7

'Cause what a shame, baby, what a shame

                 Em                               G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

       C                   B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

              Em                          G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

           C                      B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

      Em                G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

       C                   B7   N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

[Bridge]

         C                  B7

Now it's four in the morning

Em

  What am I doing here?

I need to fucking leave

C  B7

   I could say more but

N.C.

The only thing that's left to say

[Chorus]

          C                   B7

Is what a shame, baby, what a shame

                 Em                               G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

       C                   B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

              Em                          G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

           C                      B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

      Em                G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

       C                   B7   N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

