Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue: What A Shame, Baby, What A Shame

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue
Leyla Blue telah merilis lagu What A Shame pada tahun 2019.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Sri Juliati
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame yang dipopulerkan oleh Leyla Blue.
Lagu What A Shame telah dirilis Leyla Blue pada 2019.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue:
[Intro]
C B7 Em G
[Verse 1]
C B7
I don't understand how you got your hands
Em G
All up on that new mistake
C
Wait, which one was she again?
B7
Could be dating all her friends
Em G
You know that they all look the same
C B
And talk like "Take my picture, wait redo"
Em G
"Might delete it, I felt kinda cute"
C B7
Guess I'll never understand the thinking of a man
Em N.C.
The only thing that's left to say
[Chorus]
C B7
What a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?
C B7
What a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Had a winning hand but you threw away the game
C B7
Gave you a million chances, don't get no more
Em G
Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored
C B7 N.C.
What a shame, baby, what a shame
What a shame
[Verse 2]
C B7
You pay for all her fun, T-Pain on your tongue
Em G
But I can buy my own damn drink
C B7
Don't need smoke in summer lungs or liquor in my blood
Em G
To tell you what the fuck I think
C N.C.
Guy's like "What's your problem? What? Why you mad?"
Em G
"You should smile, you look better like that"
C B7
Guess I'll never understand why guys want something bland
Em G
Over someone who's got everything
[Chorus]
C B7
'Cause what a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?
C B7
What a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Had a winning hand but you threw away the game
C B7
Gave you a million chances, don't get no more
Em G
Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored
C B7 N.C.
What a shame, baby, what a shame
What a shame
[Bridge]
C B7
Now it's four in the morning
Em
What am I doing here?
I need to fucking leave
C B7
I could say more but
N.C.
The only thing that's left to say
[Chorus]
C B7
Is what a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?
C B7
What a shame, baby, what a shame
Em G
Had a winning hand but you threw away the game
C B7
Gave you a million chances, don't get no more
Em G
Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored
C B7 N.C.
What a shame, baby, what a shame
What a shame
