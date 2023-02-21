Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue: What A Shame, Baby, What A Shame

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame yang dipopulerkan oleh Leyla Blue di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu What A Shame telah dirilis Leyla Blue pada 2019.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu What A Shame - Leyla Blue:

[Intro]

C B7 Em G

[Verse 1]

C B7

I don't understand how you got your hands

Em G

All up on that new mistake

C

Wait, which one was she again?

B7

Could be dating all her friends

Em G

You know that they all look the same

C B

And talk like "Take my picture, wait redo"

Em G

"Might delete it, I felt kinda cute"

C B7

Guess I'll never understand the thinking of a man

Em N.C.

The only thing that's left to say

[Chorus]

C B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

C B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

C B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

Em G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

C B7 N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

[Verse 2]

C B7

You pay for all her fun, T-Pain on your tongue

Em G

But I can buy my own damn drink

C B7

Don't need smoke in summer lungs or liquor in my blood

Em G

To tell you what the fuck I think

C N.C.

Guy's like "What's your problem? What? Why you mad?"

Em G

"You should smile, you look better like that"

C B7

Guess I'll never understand why guys want something bland

Em G

Over someone who's got everything

[Chorus]

C B7

'Cause what a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

C B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

C B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

Em G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

C B7 N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

[Bridge]

C B7

Now it's four in the morning

Em

What am I doing here?

I need to fucking leave

C B7

I could say more but

N.C.

The only thing that's left to say

[Chorus]

C B7

Is what a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Coulda been with me instead of what's-her-fucking-name?

C B7

What a shame, baby, what a shame

Em G

Had a winning hand but you threw away the game

C B7

Gave you a million chances, don't get no more

Em G

Can't wait forever, I'm getting bored

C B7 N.C.

What a shame, baby, what a shame

What a shame

