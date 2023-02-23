Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Losin Control - Russ: She's Falling But She Doesn't Think He'll Catch Her
Russ telah merilis lagu Losin Control pada 2 Februari 2016 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Losin Control milik Russ.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
Berikut Lirik Lagu Losin Control yang Dinyanyikan oleh Russ:
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's falling but she doesn't think he'll catch her
'Cause her last relationship was a disaster
Accusations everyday she didn't know why
All her calls would be ignored he's on his own time
Shoulda' ended it before it started
All she ever got was broken hearted
He was cheating on her tryna' flip it
Back on her like a victim
Now she's all alone and starting over
Now she's got baggage on her shoulder
But the new guy really loves her
She loves him but she doesn't trust herself anymore
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
Despite her past she can't help the attraction
He tells her that he's nothing like the last one
He redefines in every way what love is
She fell for him and hasn't gotten' up since
Every now and then she goes off though
Beating on his chest like a bongo
He understands she's coming from a hurt place
Answers all the questions on her survery
Doesn't get jealous, doesn't break trust
Doesn't call a hoe after hang ups
Gives her everything she ever wanted
And even though she still feels haunted
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But, I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
Terjemahan Lagu Losin Control yang Dinyanyikan oleh Russ:
