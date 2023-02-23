Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Losin Control - Russ: She's Falling But She Doesn't Think He'll Catch Her

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Losin Control yang dinyanyikan oleh Russ.

Lagu Losin Control telah dirilis Russ pada 2 Februari 2016 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Losin Control yang Dinyanyikan oleh Russ:

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's falling but she doesn't think he'll catch her

'Cause her last relationship was a disaster

Accusations everyday she didn't know why

All her calls would be ignored he's on his own time

Shoulda' ended it before it started

All she ever got was broken hearted

He was cheating on her tryna' flip it

Back on her like a victim

Now she's all alone and starting over

Now she's got baggage on her shoulder

But the new guy really loves her

She loves him but she doesn't trust herself anymore

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

Despite her past she can't help the attraction

He tells her that he's nothing like the last one

He redefines in every way what love is

She fell for him and hasn't gotten' up since

Every now and then she goes off though

Beating on his chest like a bongo

He understands she's coming from a hurt place

Answers all the questions on her survery

Doesn't get jealous, doesn't break trust

Doesn't call a hoe after hang ups

Gives her everything she ever wanted

And even though she still feels haunted

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But, I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

