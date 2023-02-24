Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar: Yes I Know Sometimes I Hurt You

Musik Video Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar. Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Won't Live Here 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Won't Live Here telah dirilis Daniel Caesar 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar:

[Intro]

Fm7 Eb6 Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6

[Verse]

Fm7

Baby put a bullet in me

Eb6

Lord knows I'm no good

Dm7b5

I'm a man with good intentions

Dbmaj7 Eb6

Just misunderstood

Fm7

Every morning when you wake up

Eb6

Turn o'er to my side

Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6

Tell me just what do you see when you look into my eyes

[Interlude]

Fm7 Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

Fm Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb

Oh, oh oh oo

[Pre-Chorus]

Ab Emaj7

Don't give up on me now

Gb Ab

I'll still get better

Emaj7 Gb

Don't throw in the towel

Ab Emaj7

Don't give up on me yet

Gb Abmaj7

I'm still growing into your man

Emaj7 Gb

Yes I am

[Pre-Chorus]

Ab Dbmaj7 Dbm6

I need you to stay with me

Ab Gb

Save me from this deep despair ooh

Ab Bbm7 Cm7 Dbmaj7 Dbm6

Without you I cannot breathe

Ab Gb

Where am I if you're not there?

[Chorus]

Gbmaj9 Db/F

Won't live here without you

Eb9 Edim7

I can't go through the pain

Gb Db/F

Won't live here without you

Eb9 Gdim7

Can't go through that again

[Post-Chorus]

Gb/Db Db

I know there ain't two ways about it

Eb9

You know that you should never doubt it

Edim7

People make mistakes

Gb Db/F

Ascend with me up into heaven

Eb9

And leave behind this Armageddon

Edim7

I'll take you to a better place

[Hook]

Gb Db/F

Yes I know sometimes I hurt you

Eb9

Sometimes you hurt me too

Edim7

Makes me go mad

Gb Db/F

Every time you hear this music

Eb9

Take that pain and use it

Edim7

Use it for you

Gb Db/F

Yes I know sometimes I hurt you

Eb9

Sometimes you hurt me too

Edim7

Make me go mad

Gb Db/F

Every time you hear this music

Eb9

Take that pain and use it

Edim7

Use it for you

[Outro]

Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7

Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7

Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7

Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7 Db

