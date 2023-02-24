Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar: Yes I Know Sometimes I Hurt You

Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Won't Live Here 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar: Yes I Know Sometimes I Hurt You
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Daniel Caesar
Musik Video Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar. Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Won't Live Here 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Won't Live Here telah dirilis Daniel Caesar 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar:

[Intro]

Fm7 Eb6 Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6

[Verse]

Fm7

Baby put a bullet in me

Eb6

Lord knows I'm no good

Dm7b5

I'm a man with good intentions

Dbmaj7              Eb6

Just misunderstood

Fm7

Every morning when you wake up

Eb6

Turn o'er to my side

Dm7b5                                 Dbmaj7        Eb6

Tell me just what do you see when you look into my eyes

[Interlude]

    Fm7    Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

    Dm7b5   Dbmaj7 Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

    Fm    Eb6

Oh, oh oh oh

    Dm7b5   Dbmaj7 Eb

Oh, oh oh oo

[Pre-Chorus]

Ab                 Emaj7

  Don't give up on me now

     Gb         Ab

I'll still get better

                 Emaj7  Gb

Don't throw in the towel

   Ab                 Emaj7

  Don't give up on me yet

     Gb           Abmaj7

I'm still growing into your man

      Emaj7 Gb

Yes I am

[Pre-Chorus]

Ab                      Dbmaj7 Dbm6

I need you to stay with me

Ab                       Gb

Save me from this deep despair ooh

Ab            Bbm7 Cm7  Dbmaj7 Dbm6

Without you I cannot breathe

Ab                       Gb

Where am I if you're not there?

[Chorus]

Gbmaj9                    Db/F

Won't live here without you

Eb9                        Edim7

     I can't go through the pain

Gb                     Db/F

Won't live here without you

Eb9                        Gdim7

     Can't go through that again

[Post-Chorus]

Gb/Db                       Db

I know there ain't two ways about it

                               Eb9

You know that you should never doubt it

                Edim7

People make mistakes

Gb                     Db/F

Ascend with me up into heaven

                          Eb9

And leave behind this Armageddon

                          Edim7

I'll take you to a better place

[Hook]

Gb                     Db/F

Yes I know sometimes I hurt you

              Eb9

Sometimes you hurt me too

            Edim7

Makes me go mad

Gb                       Db/F

Every time you hear this music

                   Eb9

Take that pain and use it

           Edim7

Use it for you

Gb                     Db/F

Yes I know sometimes I hurt you

              Eb9

Sometimes you hurt me too

           Edim7

Make me go mad

Gb                     Db/F

Every time you hear this music

                   Eb9

Take that pain and use it

           Edim7

Use it for you

[Outro]

Gb  Db/F  Eb9   Edim7

Gb  Db/F  Eb9   Edim7

Gb  Db/F  Eb9   Edim7

Gb  Db/F  Eb9   Edim7  Db

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar: My Blue Jeans, Will Last Me All My Life

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Daniel Caesar
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Harga di Bawah Rp 5 Jutaan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Anak Sekolah

    Harga di Bawah Rp 5 Jutaan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Anak Sekolah

    Berpotensi Dukung Server Perkantoran, Ini 5 Rekomendasi UPS Berkualitas

    Berpotensi Dukung Server Perkantoran, Ini 5 Rekomendasi UPS Berkualitas

    Aktris Sharena Delon Bocorkan Rahasia Dapat Banyak Cuan Tanpa Perlu Keluar Rumah

    Aktris Sharena Delon Bocorkan Rahasia Dapat Banyak Cuan Tanpa Perlu Keluar Rumah

    Review TWS FOOMEE FT102, Tawarkan Fitur Peredam Kebisingan dengan Kestabilan Koneksi

    Review TWS FOOMEE FT102, Tawarkan Fitur Peredam Kebisingan dengan Kestabilan Koneksi

    Review CRYSTALLURE Precious All Day Corrective Concealer, Ampuh Samarkan Noda di Wajah

    Review CRYSTALLURE Precious All Day Corrective Concealer, Ampuh Samarkan Noda di Wajah

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Nasi Kotak Surabaya
    Nasi Kotak Surabaya
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Sinyalindo Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Buahdua Bergaransi
    Sinyalindo Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Buahdua Bergaransi
    Rp2.548.200
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    penangkal petir Pasang Grounding Harjamukti, ll Cirebon Kota...
    penangkal petir Pasang Grounding Harjamukti, ll Cirebon Kota...
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Mobil Toyota Avanza Tahun 2015 Bekas Manual Tipe G Siap Pakai Pajak Panjang - Mojokerto
    Mobil Toyota Avanza Tahun 2015 Bekas Manual Tipe G Siap Pakai Pajak Panjang - Mojokerto
    Rp137.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Shop di Padang
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Shop di Padang
    Rp1.000.000
    Sumatera Barat, Padang
    Promo Jasa Import Resmi Jepang Ke Indonesia Tepat Waktu
    Promo Jasa Import Resmi Jepang Ke Indonesia Tepat Waktu
    Rp280.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Termurah Modern Konsep Tropis 700 Jutaan di Daerah Dago Bandung
    Rumah Termurah Modern Konsep Tropis 700 Jutaan di Daerah Dago Bandung
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Apartemen Bassura City 2br Unfurnished Nego Sampai Jadi
    Apartemen Bassura City 2br Unfurnished Nego Sampai Jadi
    Rp445.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Supplier paving block merah - Omben
    Supplier paving block merah - Omben
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Sampang
    "LOWONGAN PRAKERIN, 0813-2103-2094 Pkl Tempat Magang Prakerin Otkp Jogja Magelang
    Rp100.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI MODERN TEPI JALAN GODEAN DEKAT POLSEK GODEAN
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI MODERN TEPI JALAN GODEAN DEKAT POLSEK GODEAN
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital + Setting Set Top Box Bergaransi Pekayon
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital + Setting Set Top Box Bergaransi Pekayon
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Stockist Mukena Dalanova Blitar Jatim
    Stockist Mukena Dalanova Blitar Jatim
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Pabrik Obat Cacingan Pada Sapi Rembang
    Pabrik Obat Cacingan Pada Sapi Rembang
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Tengah, Rembang
    TERPERCAYA, 0851.7236.1020 Perusahaan Panel Listrik Jakarta Utara
    TERPERCAYA, 0851.7236.1020 Perusahaan Panel Listrik Jakarta Utara
    Rp20.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jasa Follower Medsos HANDAL, 081993972946
    Jasa Follower Medsos HANDAL, 081993972946
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Sewa Apartemen Murah Bassura City 2br
    Sewa Apartemen Murah Bassura City 2br
    Rp14.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Servis Mesin cuci Tulungagung
    Servis Mesin cuci Tulungagung
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Souvenir Usb Pulpen Stylus Dan Flashdisk Tipe FDPEN16 Custom
    Souvenir Usb Pulpen Stylus Dan Flashdisk Tipe FDPEN16 Custom
    Rp42.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Jasa Pembuatan Website Dengan Integrasi Fitur Chat Grup
    Jasa Pembuatan Website Dengan Integrasi Fitur Chat Grup
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan