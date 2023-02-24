Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar: Yes I Know Sometimes I Hurt You
Daniel Caesar telah merilis lagu Won't Live Here 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Won't Live Here telah dirilis Daniel Caesar 6 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Won't Live Here - Daniel Caesar:
[Intro]
Fm7 Eb6 Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6
[Verse]
Fm7
Baby put a bullet in me
Eb6
Lord knows I'm no good
Dm7b5
I'm a man with good intentions
Dbmaj7 Eb6
Just misunderstood
Fm7
Every morning when you wake up
Eb6
Turn o'er to my side
Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6
Tell me just what do you see when you look into my eyes
[Interlude]
Fm7 Eb6
Oh, oh oh oh
Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb6
Oh, oh oh oh
Fm Eb6
Oh, oh oh oh
Dm7b5 Dbmaj7 Eb
Oh, oh oh oo
[Pre-Chorus]
Ab Emaj7
Don't give up on me now
Gb Ab
I'll still get better
Emaj7 Gb
Don't throw in the towel
Ab Emaj7
Don't give up on me yet
Gb Abmaj7
I'm still growing into your man
Emaj7 Gb
Yes I am
[Pre-Chorus]
Ab Dbmaj7 Dbm6
I need you to stay with me
Ab Gb
Save me from this deep despair ooh
Ab Bbm7 Cm7 Dbmaj7 Dbm6
Without you I cannot breathe
Ab Gb
Where am I if you're not there?
[Chorus]
Gbmaj9 Db/F
Won't live here without you
Eb9 Edim7
I can't go through the pain
Gb Db/F
Won't live here without you
Eb9 Gdim7
Can't go through that again
[Post-Chorus]
Gb/Db Db
I know there ain't two ways about it
Eb9
You know that you should never doubt it
Edim7
People make mistakes
Gb Db/F
Ascend with me up into heaven
Eb9
And leave behind this Armageddon
Edim7
I'll take you to a better place
[Hook]
Gb Db/F
Yes I know sometimes I hurt you
Eb9
Sometimes you hurt me too
Edim7
Makes me go mad
Gb Db/F
Every time you hear this music
Eb9
Take that pain and use it
Edim7
Use it for you
Gb Db/F
Yes I know sometimes I hurt you
Eb9
Sometimes you hurt me too
Edim7
Make me go mad
Gb Db/F
Every time you hear this music
Eb9
Take that pain and use it
Edim7
Use it for you
[Outro]
Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7
Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7
Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7
Gb Db/F Eb9 Edim7 Db
Musik Video:
