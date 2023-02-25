Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez: We Used To Be Close, But People Can Go
Selena Gomez telah merilis lagu People You Know pada 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu People You Know yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez.
Lagu People You Know telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu People You Know yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:
You were running through me like water
Now the feeling's leaving me dry
These days we couldn't be farther
So how's it feel to be on the other side?
So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
When it was good, we were on fire
Now I'm breathing ashes and dust
I always wanna get higher
I never know when enough is enough
So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum
Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum
(People you don't)
Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum
Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum
(People you don't)
From people you know to people you don't
From people you know to people you don't
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
