Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez: We Used To Be Close, But People Can Go

Selena Gomez telah merilis lagu People You Know pada 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez: We Used To Be Close, But People Can Go
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Selena Gomez
Lirik Video People You Know - Selena Gomez. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu People You Know yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu People You Know yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez.

Lagu People You Know telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu People You Know yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:

You were running through me like water
Now the feeling's leaving me dry
These days we couldn't be farther
So how's it feel to be on the other side?

So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

When it was good, we were on fire
Now I'm breathing ashes and dust
I always wanna get higher
I never know when enough is enough

So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum
Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum
(People you don't)
Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum
Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum
(People you don't)
From people you know to people you don't
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Terjemahan Lagu
Lirik Lagu
Selena Gomez
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Hempas Jerawat dan Cegah Penuaan dengan azarine Retinol Smooth Glowing Serum, Ini Reviewnya

    Hempas Jerawat dan Cegah Penuaan dengan azarine Retinol Smooth Glowing Serum, Ini Reviewnya

    5 Tips Tingkatkan Keakurasian Google Maps, Lakukan Kalibrasi hingga Perbarui Aplikasi

    5 Tips Tingkatkan Keakurasian Google Maps, Lakukan Kalibrasi hingga Perbarui Aplikasi

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra, Bawa Kamera Utama 200 MP Kini Hadir di Indonesia

    Review SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra, Bawa Kamera Utama 200 MP Kini Hadir di Indonesia

    Begini 5 Tips Jitu Untuk Buat UPS Andalanmu Tahan Lama

    Begini 5 Tips Jitu Untuk Buat UPS Andalanmu Tahan Lama

    5 Rekomendasi Koleksi Sunscreen Terbaru di Beautyhaul yang Worth It untuk Kamu Coba

    5 Rekomendasi Koleksi Sunscreen Terbaru di Beautyhaul yang Worth It untuk Kamu Coba

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    TANAH LUAS 900 M2 DI KASIHAN BANTUL, HARGA TERMURAH HANYA 500 JUTA
    TANAH LUAS 900 M2 DI KASIHAN BANTUL, HARGA TERMURAH HANYA 500 JUTA
    Rp500.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Villa istimewa jimbaran kuta selatan.
    Villa istimewa jimbaran kuta selatan.
    Rp5,2 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Musholla Kayu Minimalis 4x5 Meter
    Musholla Kayu Minimalis 4x5 Meter
    Rp60.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Ogan Ilir
    Brand New! Taman Anggrek Condominium 2 Bed 88m2, Semi Furnished
    Brand New! Taman Anggrek Condominium 2 Bed 88m2, Semi Furnished
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Limasan 6x7 Meter
    Rumah Limasan 6x7 Meter
    Rp85.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Ogan Ilir
    Ingin Wajah Cerah, Gunakan Serum Vitamin C Skincare RD.
    Ingin Wajah Cerah, Gunakan Serum Vitamin C Skincare RD.
    Rp100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Skincare Rina Diazella Mengobati Wajah Berjerawat & Flek hitam,Johar Baru-Jakarta Pusat
    Skincare Rina Diazella Mengobati Wajah Berjerawat & Flek hitam,Johar Baru-Jakarta Pusat
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Gazebo Minimalis Beragam Ukuran - Palembang
    Gazebo Minimalis Beragam Ukuran - Palembang
    Rp17.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Rumah syariah cicilan developer 2-3 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Rumah syariah cicilan developer 2-3 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Lumbung Minimalis 4x6 Meter
    Rumah Lumbung Minimalis 4x6 Meter
    Rp73.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Dijual Rumah Kayu Segitiga Minimalis - Palembang
    Dijual Rumah Kayu Segitiga Minimalis - Palembang
    Rp85.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Rumah Panggung 2 Lantai - Palembang
    Rumah Panggung 2 Lantai - Palembang
    Rp115.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Paket Perawatan Wajah Skincare Rina Diazella Untuk Jerawat,Jawa Timur,Nganjuk
    Paket Perawatan Wajah Skincare Rina Diazella Untuk Jerawat,Jawa Timur,Nganjuk
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Nganjuk
    Produk skin care Rinna Diazella Hilangkan Jerawat & Flek Hitam,Jawa Timur,Pacitan
    Produk skin care Rinna Diazella Hilangkan Jerawat & Flek Hitam,Jawa Timur,Pacitan
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Pacitan
    kandungan Luminous Glowing Serum skin care RD
    kandungan Luminous Glowing Serum skin care RD
    Rp145.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Sewa Rumah Lokasi Dekat Sanglah - Denpasar
    Sewa Rumah Lokasi Dekat Sanglah - Denpasar
    Rp55.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Dompet Murah Wanita - Bandung
    Dompet Murah Wanita - Bandung
    Rp99.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Jasa Pembuatan Rumah Panggung Limas
    Jasa Pembuatan Rumah Panggung Limas
    Rp136.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Rumah murah di Bandung Selatan
    Rumah murah di Bandung Selatan
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah murah siap huni dan indent
    Rumah murah siap huni dan indent
    Rp272.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan