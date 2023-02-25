Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez: We Used To Be Close, But People Can Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu People You Know yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez.

Lagu People You Know telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu People You Know yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:

You were running through me like water

Now the feeling's leaving me dry

These days we couldn't be farther

So how's it feel to be on the other side?

So many wasted (wasted)

Nights with (nights with) you (you)

I still could taste it (taste it)

I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't

When it was good, we were on fire

Now I'm breathing ashes and dust

I always wanna get higher

I never know when enough is enough

So many wasted (wasted)

Nights with (nights with) you (you)

I still could taste it (taste it)

I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't

Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum

Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum

(People you don't)

Dum-dum-dum, da-da-dum-dum-dum

Da-da-dum-dum, da-da-da-dum

(People you don't)

From people you know to people you don't

From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go

From people you know to people you don't

And what hurts the most is people can go

From people you know to people you don't