Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu LIMBO - Keshi, Viral di TikTok

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul LIMBO, yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Keshi, yang kini sedang viral di TikTok.

Editor: Nuryanti
Tangkapan Layar YouTube
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul LIMBO, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul LIMBO dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Keshi.

Penyanyi asal Amerika bernama Keshi atau Casey Luong ini merilis lagu LIMBO dalam albumnya bertajuk GABRIEL.

Album GABRIEL ini diluncurkan pada 25 Maret 2022 lalu.

Video klip lagu LIMBO dirilis oleh Keshi pada 24 Februari 2023 dan sudah ditonton lebih dari 402 ribu penonton di YouTube.

Lagu Keshi yang berjudul LIMBO ini viral di TikTok dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok pada pekan ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu LIMBO - Keshi:

Intro

Ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh         

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Verse 1

Emaj7

I just been goin through motions, back and forth like a ocean

E7

I am a fraud, I am the shit, hoping that nobody notice

Amaj9

Bang chest in the morning, head down in the night

G#7/A                                            Emaj7

Drink less if I wanted, strike up with the light

                           E7

And square up, I'm the mightest

                                            Amaj9

Myself in the fight, hurt twice but i tried it

No advice for this shit, might die for this shit

G#7/A

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Reff

Emaj7

Feel more like limbo, hands out my window

E7                                        Amaj9

Chasin’ that sunset, that's more my tempo

                           G#7/A

Yeah, that's more my tempo

Emaj7                       E7

Ooh, but this is all that I am

                    Amaj9

I only show you the best of me

    G#7/A

The best of me

Verse 2

Emaj7

Looked in my demons and saw myself

E7

Put all my meanin’ in someone else

Amaj9                                             G#7/A

Outta sight, outta mind, don't know where to find it

Don't know where to hide, but I still

Emaj7

Eat good, drink good, feel good, s'all good

E7

Can't hear my head when I'm sat beside ya

Amaj9

Fucked lungs and a liver, good looks in the mirror

G#7/A

Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?

Reff

Emaj7

Feel more like limbo, hands out my window

E7                                       Amaj9

Chasin' that sunset, that's more my tempo

                    G#7/A

That’s more my tempo

(keshi)

Emaj7                          E7

Ooh, but this is all that I am

                    Amaj9

I only show you the best of me

    G#7/A

The best of me

Emaj7                      E7

Ooh, tryin’ but I'm just a man

                        Amaj9

Hopin’ it won't get the best of me

    G#7/A

The best of me

Video Klip Lagu LIMBO - Keshi:

