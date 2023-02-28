Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu LIMBO - Keshi, Viral di TikTok
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul LIMBO, yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Keshi, yang kini sedang viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul LIMBO, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.
Lagu berjudul LIMBO dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Keshi.
Penyanyi asal Amerika bernama Keshi atau Casey Luong ini merilis lagu LIMBO dalam albumnya bertajuk GABRIEL.
Album GABRIEL ini diluncurkan pada 25 Maret 2022 lalu.
Video klip lagu LIMBO dirilis oleh Keshi pada 24 Februari 2023 dan sudah ditonton lebih dari 402 ribu penonton di YouTube.
Lagu Keshi yang berjudul LIMBO ini viral di TikTok dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok pada pekan ini.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu LIMBO - Keshi:
Intro
Ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Verse 1
Emaj7
I just been goin through motions, back and forth like a ocean
E7
I am a fraud, I am the shit, hoping that nobody notice
Amaj9
Bang chest in the morning, head down in the night
G#7/A Emaj7
Drink less if I wanted, strike up with the light
E7
And square up, I'm the mightest
Amaj9
Myself in the fight, hurt twice but i tried it
No advice for this shit, might die for this shit
G#7/A
Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?
Reff
Emaj7
Feel more like limbo, hands out my window
E7 Amaj9
Chasin’ that sunset, that's more my tempo
G#7/A
Yeah, that's more my tempo
Emaj7 E7
Ooh, but this is all that I am
Amaj9
I only show you the best of me
G#7/A
The best of me
Verse 2
Emaj7
Looked in my demons and saw myself
E7
Put all my meanin’ in someone else
Amaj9 G#7/A
Outta sight, outta mind, don't know where to find it
Don't know where to hide, but I still
Emaj7
Eat good, drink good, feel good, s'all good
E7
Can't hear my head when I'm sat beside ya
Amaj9
Fucked lungs and a liver, good looks in the mirror
G#7/A
Do I feel alive, feel alive, feel alive?
Reff
Emaj7
Feel more like limbo, hands out my window
E7 Amaj9
Chasin' that sunset, that's more my tempo
G#7/A
That’s more my tempo
(keshi)
Emaj7 E7
Ooh, but this is all that I am
Amaj9
I only show you the best of me
G#7/A
The best of me
Emaj7 E7
Ooh, tryin’ but I'm just a man
Amaj9
Hopin’ it won't get the best of me
G#7/A
The best of me
Video Klip Lagu LIMBO - Keshi:
