Chord Gitar Hurt - Johnny Cash: I Hurt Myself Today To See If I Still Feel

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hurt yang dipopulerkan oleh Johnny Cash.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hurt yang dipopulerkan oleh musisi sekaligus aktor kenamaan, Johnny Cash.

Versi ini keluar pada tahun 2002 dan termuat dalam sebuah album yang dinamakan American IV: The Man Comes Around.

Hurt - Johnny Cash

[Verse 1]
AM  C           D        AM
I hurt myself today
C            D          AM
To see if I still feel
  C    D           AM
I focus on the pain
    C                 D           AM
The only thing that's real
 C          D            AM
The needle tears a hole
 C           D           AM
The old familiar sting
           C     D     AM
Try to kill it all away
            C           D        AM
But I remember everything

[Chorus]
AM                    F
What have I become
C                           G
My sweetest friend?
AM             F
Everyone I know
           C                     G
Goes away in the end
    AM                    F
And you could have it all
G                     
My empire of dirt
AM                  F
I will let you down
G                   AM
I will make you hurt

[Verse 2]
AM C             D         AM
I wear this crown of thorns
C              D          AM
Upon my liar's chair
C            D          AM
Full of broken thoughts
   C     D  AM
I cannot repair
C             D               AM
Beneath the stains of time
C           D              AM
The feelings disappear
C               D          AM
You are someone else
C            D             G
I am still right here

[Chorus]
AM                   F
What have I become
C                        G
My sweetest friend?
AM                 F
Everyone I know
           F               G
Goes away in the end
     AM                         F
And you could have it all
G         
My empire of dirt
AM                  F
I will let you down
G    
I will make you hurt

[Outro]
AM                      F
If I could start again
G
A million miles away
AM                   F
I would keep myself
G
I would find a way

